Chevy Could Give Its Wild New C8 Corvette Some Ferrari-Like Tech

A report offers further details on what will be the wildest, most futuristic Corvette yet.

By Tyler Duffy
2020 chevrolet corvette stingray gear patrol lead full
JESSICA LYNN WALKER

Chevrolet proved you can reinvent an automotive icon with the new mid-engined C8 Corvette. The supercar-on-a-budget Stingray and its odd-looking interior made our 50 Most Influential Cars list, and the upcoming Corvette Z06 will add some serious horsepower and race car-inspired features into the mix.

But the most revolutionary and futuristic Corvette to date — and the one that will truly show off the capability of the new mid-engined C8 platform — will be the E-Ray that follows after the Z06. It will be the first hybrid Corvette, and it should be the first Corvette to incorporate an all-wheel-drive system — two things that would have been sacrilegious in previous generations.

Now, Muscle Cars & Trucks is offering a few more details about what the E-Ray will look like. According to MC&T, Chevrolet will position the E-Ray as the lineup's grand tourer, a philosophical replacement for the Grand Sport. And the benchmark for the vehicle will be the Acura NSX — which won't be around to rival when the E-Ray enters production (because almost no one bought it).

The E-Ray will employ the 495-hp 6.2-liter V8 from the Stingray, but with auxiliary power from an electric motor. MC&T expects the total output to be around 650 horsepower. They have not heard whether the E-Ray will be a plug-in hybrid or traditional hybrid but have heard that it will "regen to charge." The hybrid E-Ray will use the same eight-speed dual-clutch automatic as the other C8 Vettes.

2020 chevrolet corvette stingray
Chevrolet

MC&T is reporting that the E-Ray will use a fully electronic front axle as an "e-booster." This system will allow the E-Ray to drive with zero emissions up to 25 to 35 mph. It will function similarly to the front-wheel-drive e-motor system in the Ferrari SF90 Stradale.

The hybrid E-Ray would undoubtedly be a leap for the traditional Corvette customer drawn to the gas-powered Z06. However, the E-Ray may be more of a global play, as Chevy is planning both left- and right-hand-drive versions — and the zero-emissions mode would be helpful for meeting tightening urban emissions restrictions.

All automotive timelines are in flux these days due to x-factors like COVID-19 and the microchip shortage; the Z06, for example, has been delayed. However, a good bet would be for the E-Ray to arrive in 2023 as a 2024 model year vehicle.

