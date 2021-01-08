7 Awesome Cars No One Bought in 2020
Some of our favorite cars just couldn’t catch a break last year.
No matter how spectacular a vehicle a manufacturer makes, sometimes, the darn things just don’t sell. It may not find a good niche; it may struggle to resonate with buyers; it may be priced beyond the reach of those who are interested.
Or, in 2020, it may have just been a coupe.
Here are seven great cars we love that, for whatever reason, struggled to get off the lot in 2020.
The new Lexus LC convertible was one of our favorite new cars of 2020. It's a grand tourer that excels at the type of driving owners actually do with their cars. Alas, it is pricey.
The Bauhaus-classic Audi TT turns 23 this year. It's always been a bit more style than substance (not that there's anything wrong with that). But you can also get the same platform and power, more practicality, and a manual gearbox in a VW GTI for around $20,000 less, which may explain why so few people went for it.
The Audi R8 is a supercar you can drive every day without issue, even though it shares its naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 engine with the Lamborghini Huracan. But it's getting up there in years, having entered production for the 2015 model year, and it's never been a strong seller.
Kia isn't the first name you think of when buying a full-size luxury sedan (or, hell, even in the top 10). Not even LeBron James's marketing might was able to get the K900 off the ground.
There is plenty to like about this sedan, which shares parts with the excellent Genesis G90. Of course, you could also just spend a bit more and get a G90.
The Nissan colloquially known as "Godzilla" is super-fun to drive. But it's also super-old, having debuted back in the the 2007 model year. And it's super-expensive, with an entry price higher than a brand-new Porsche 911.
The Acura NSX is a phenomenal achievement of automotive engineering. It performs well, it's comfortable, and it's even relatively efficient. Honda appears to have thought out everything...well, everything but whether there was a market for it to sell a $160,000-plus hybrid sports car.
The Alfa Romeo 4c is a an aggressive, incredibly lightweight, pure driver's car that's striking to look at. Alas, it's a bit too pure for everyday use off the track. Lacking comforts like even power steering, it's uncomfortable and impractical...and the same price as a Porsche Cayman.
