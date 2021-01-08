Today's Top Stories
7 Awesome Cars No One Bought in 2020

Some of our favorite cars just couldn’t catch a break last year.

By Tyler Duffy
2020 audi r8 v10
Audi

No matter how spectacular a vehicle a manufacturer makes, sometimes, the darn things just don’t sell. It may not find a good niche; it may struggle to resonate with buyers; it may be priced beyond the reach of those who are interested.

Or, in 2020, it may have just been a coupe.

Here are seven great cars we love that, for whatever reason, struggled to get off the lot in 2020.

2021 lexus lc gear patrol slide 05
Lexus
1 of 9
Lexus LC (1,325 sold in 2020)

The new Lexus LC convertible was one of our favorite new cars of 2020. It's a grand tourer that excels at the type of driving owners actually do with their cars. Alas, it is pricey.

READ OUR REVIEW

audi tt rs
Audi
2 of 9
Audi TT (830 sold in 2020)

The Bauhaus-classic Audi TT turns 23 this year. It's always been a bit more style than substance (not that there's anything wrong with that). But you can also get the same platform and power, more practicality, and a manual gearbox in a VW GTI for around $20,000 less, which may explain why so few people went for it.

LEARN MORE

2020 audi r8 v10
Audi
3 of 9
Audi R8 (581 sold in 2020)

The Audi R8 is a supercar you can drive every day without issue, even though it shares its naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 engine with the Lamborghini Huracan. But it's getting up there in years, having entered production for the 2015 model year, and it's never been a strong seller.

READ OUR REVIEW

kia k900
Kia
4 of 9
Kia K900 (305 sold in 2020)

Kia isn't the first name you think of when buying a full-size luxury sedan (or, hell, even in the top 10). Not even LeBron James's marketing might was able to get the K900 off the ground.

There is plenty to like about this sedan, which shares parts with the excellent Genesis G90. Of course, you could also just spend a bit more and get a G90.

LEARN MORE

all new f 150 lariat in rapid red metallic tinted clearcoat
Ford
5 of 9
These Are the 16 Best Cars to Buy in 2021

Kelley Blue Book has released their best cars to buy awards for 2021. The results may surprise you.

LEARN MORE

nissan gt r
Nissan
6 of 9
Nissan GT-R (304 sold in 2020)

The Nissan colloquially known as "Godzilla" is super-fun to drive. But it's also super-old, having debuted back in the the 2007 model year. And it's super-expensive, with an entry price higher than a brand-new Porsche 911.

READ OUR REVIEW

cross country acura nsx gear patrol lead full 3
Eric Adams
7 of 9
Acura NSX (128 sold in 2020)

The Acura NSX is a phenomenal achievement of automotive engineering. It performs well, it's comfortable, and it's even relatively efficient. Honda appears to have thought out everything...well, everything but whether there was a market for it to sell a $160,000-plus hybrid sports car.

READ OUR REVIEW

2019 alfa romeo 4c
Alfa Romeo
8 of 9
Alfa Romeo 4C (99 sold in 2020)

The Alfa Romeo 4c is a an aggressive, incredibly lightweight, pure driver's car that's striking to look at. Alas, it's a bit too pure for everyday use off the track. Lacking comforts like even power steering, it's uncomfortable and impractical...and the same price as a Porsche Cayman.

READ OUR REVIEW

gear patrol best winter tires lead full
iStock
9 of 9
The Best Winter and Snow Tires You Can Buy

We picked the best tires to help you stay mobile through the winter months.

LEARN MORE

