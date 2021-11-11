Ferrari Converted Its Oddest Car Into Something Absolutely Gorgeous

To mere mortals, buying any sort of Ferrari feels exclusive. But Ferrari also has limited-edition models it only offers to loyal, longtime customers, like the Icona series that kicked off with the SP1 and SP2 Monza. And the brand goes one step further with its Special Projects Program, where the elitist of the elite Ferrari customers can commission one-off cars — vehicles that can take more than a year to build at prices too insane to even say in public company.

Well, Ferrari has just revealed the latest, absolutely stunning creation from this program: the BR20. And it's utterly incredible.

Ferrari Ferrari

The BR20 is based on the GTC4Lusso, which was Ferrari's weird V12-powered all-wheel-drive hatchback/shooting brake that left the lineup after 2020 and replaced elegant gran turismo coupes like the 612 Scaglietti and the 456. (When the GTC4Lusso it launched as the FF, Ferrari had not committed to building the Purosangue SUV yet; this was the Ferrari you could bring to St. Moritz.) The BR20 converts the shooting brake back to a coupe like its ancestors were.



The most notable change is the roofline. It replaces the GTC4Lusso's not-especially-elegant posterior with a sloping, fastback roofline reminiscent of Ferraris past. Lowered, bespoke front headlights offer a more aggressive look. The rear seats were removed in favor of a luggage deck with oak trim and carbon fiber inserts. The front seats are trimmed in drool-worthy dark brown Heritage Testa Di Moro leather with silver cross-stitching.



Ferrari Ferrari

Ferrari didn't list performance figures for the BR20. We do know it's still packing a V12, however; if we presume Ferrari took the rational route and stuck with the CTC4Lusso's engine, the new one-off should put out 681 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque. The GTC4Lusso accelerated from 0-60 mph in 3.4 seconds and hit a top speed of 208 mph; we're guessing the BR20 does similar, if not better.



Ferrari also left out the cost the buyer paid to commission the BR20. If you have to worry about the cost of this sort of thing, you probably can't afford it. We know it was more than the stock GTC4Lusso, which cost a little over $300,000. Let your imagination run wild about how much it costs to have Ferrari engineers and designers pore over your one-off creation.



