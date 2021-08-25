The unthinkable is happening: Ferrari is making an SUV.

Okay, maybe it's not that unthinkable. After all, these days, Lamborghini makes an SUV; Bentley makes an SUV; Rolls-Royce makes an SUV; Aston Martin makes an SUV; hell, Porsche makes two SUVs. And while traditionalists have cried and moaned, adding four-by-fours to their lineups hasn't hurt any of those makers; if anything, adding a profitable high-riding family car has raked in new profit streams that have helped them build better sports cars than ever before. So it's not surprising that publicly-traded Ferrari is following suit.

Ferrari's SUV, which will be called "Purosangue" — Italian for "pure blood," an apparent attempt to assure potential customers that it'll be deserving of the Prancing Horse — hasn't yet been revealed, but there's still plenty of info out there about it. Here's what we know so far.