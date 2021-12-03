A couple years ago, Volvo branched out its Polestar division — formerly known for making awesome blue station wagons — into its own performance car brand. Since then, we've seen the Polestar 1, a sleek, plug-in hybrid GT car, and the the Polestar 2, an all-electric fastback sedan. The next car to launch will be the Polestar 3 — one of our most anticipated future electric vehicles. And Polestar just offered up another teaser image of it.

The Polestar 3 will be a "premium electric performance SUV," according to the brand. Polestar has scheduled the launch for sometime in 2022. It will be the first Polestar vehicle built at Volvo's plant in South Carolina as part of a pledge to "build in America for Americans."

Judging from the photo, the Polestar 3 looks like an SUV version of the Polestar 2. Beyond that, we don't know a whole lot about it.

According to the British website Autocar, the Polestar 3 will be a two-row SUV rather than a three-row. Like the Polestar 2, it will come in both single-motor and dual-motor versions. Autocar says the Polestar 3 will be closely related to the electric Volvo SUV that replaces the XC90. But the Polestar 3 will be more powerful.

The Polestar 3 should be a vitally important car for the Polestar brand. Crossovers are the top-selling vehicles for just about every car brand, and while the Polestar 2 may be a proof of concept, the Polestar 3 will be expected to be a stronger seller. And Polestar is projecting those sales to increase ten-fold by 2025 ahead of an IPO early next year.

