Audi has announced plans to go all-electric by 2033, and the next-generation Audi R8 — if there is one — will be an all-electric vehicle. But that doesn't mean that Audi has finished developing the current combustion model: Top Gear is reporting that Audi has a wild new version of the R8 sports car in the works.

Sebastian Grams, the head of Audi's RS division, confirmed to Top Gear that Audi has more R8 vehicles coming.

"What I can say is that we have plans to do more. There will definitely be more [cars] to come on this generation of R8 platform. And as you can see from the R8 with rear-wheel drive, we are trying to bring 'fun-to-drive' to the front," Grams told Top Gear.

"What we are doing is trying to make the most out of the [car's] life cycle. At the moment people are enjoying the R8 and we have a lot of sales. But I can tell you we have enough ideas for the future."

Audi insiders told Top Gear that the brand might revive the name R8 GT for the new version. The first-generation R8 GT was a limited run higher-performance V10 model with more horsepower, a fixed rear-wing and substantial weight reduction. That first-gen version used Audi's quattro all-wheel drive system. Grams reportedly smiled and declined to comment when asked whether the car would be AWD, or use the now-possible rear-wheel drive setup.

Per the report, Audi would reveal the new R8 sometime in fall 2022 and keep it in production for the R8's final year in 2023. Stay tuned.

LEARN MORE



This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io