The Complete Audi Buying Guide: Every Model, Explained

We’re huge fans of Audi’s current and past products — the company blends high technology with solid performance and styling that is handsome if a bit reserved. Most famously, the brand is known for its near-ubiquitous all-wheel-drive. Here’s everything you need to know to understand, decipher and shop Audi’s current model lineup.

Audi History

Audi is a German luxury car manufacturer based in Ingolstadt and owned by Volkswagen AG. The Audi name dates back to 1910, but VW consolidated multiple companies into the modern “Audi” in 1969. Audi made its name in motorsport with the four-wheel drive rally champion Audi Quattro in the early 1980s. Volkswagen has positioned Audi as its upmarket competitor for Mercedes-Benz and BMW.

How Audi Names its Cars

Audi follows a simple naming format, for the most part, employing letters and numbers. Base models have an “A” designation. Sportier luxury models get an “S.” The sportiest “RennSport” models get an “RS.” Audi uses “Q” for its SUV line. The TT and R8 exist outside that nomenclature. Audi employs "E-Tron" for its electric cars.

Audi pairs letters with numbers 3 through 8 in America. Higher numbers can mean different things. It could mean a larger, more powerful car, as in the A8; it could mean a near-identical car with a different body style, as in the Q8. (Whatever the distinction, it will be more expensive.)

Most Audi models offer Premium, Premium Plus, and Prestige trim levels, with each level adding tech and luxury features.

Buying Guide

Audi sedan, wagon, coupe and convertible models

A3 / S3 / RS 3

Audi

The A3 is the subcompact, entry-level Audi. Audi also offers two sportier sedan variants. The S3 uses the same 2.0-liter turbo-four as the Golf R; the RS 3 employs a 2.5-liter five-cylinder turbo producing 394 hp and 354 lb-ft of torque. It accelerates from 0-60 mph in 3.9 seconds.

From Our Review: "306 horsepower may not be a lot objectively these days, but given the car's small size, it feels plenty potent — and the S3 makes the most of it, without a drop being wasted. It's not a car for showboating; it's a car made for speed."

Body Styles: Sedan

Models:

A3

S3

RS 3

Engines:

Turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four

Turbocharged 2.5-liter inline-five

Base MSRP: $34,900

A4 / S4

Audi

The A4 is offered as a sedan and more rugged “Allroad” wagon. The A4 sedan was one of the final Audi models to lose a manual transmission option or 2019. The Allroad was the Audi lineup’s only U.S. wagon until the recent arrival of the RS 6 Avant and A6 Allroad.

The A4 has one sportier entry, the S4 sedan. Audi does make a stupendous 450 hp RS 4 Avant wagon, but won’t sell it to Americans.

From Our Review: "The sport sedan is arguably the quintessential German car, and the Audi S4 is perennially one of the best of the bunch. The visual differences between the S4 and the cheaper A4 aren’t striking (which us great for those who prefer a more low key look); the real difference is power. The S4 upgrades to a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine putting out 349 horsepower, a 100-hp bump over the turbo four-cylinder A4."

Body Styles: Sedan, Wagon

Models:

A4 sedan

A4 Allroad

S4

Engines:

Turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four

Turbocharged 3.0-liter V6

Base MSRP: $39,900

A5 / S5 / RS 5

Audi

Audi’s A5 is essentially an A4 with a more expensive body style. The Sportback, coupe and cabriolet each employ the same engine as the A4. S5 Sportback, coupe and cabriolet versions use the same 3.0-liter V6 found in the S4.

The even-sportier RS 5 sportback and coupe models use a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 that let it accelerate from 0-60 mph in 3.7 seconds. It has also earned a claimed “Ph.D. in performance.”

From Our Review: "Still, once the engine revs close to — or better yet, past — 3,000 rpm, the S5 bolts forward like a scared mare. The eight-speed automatic is of the traditional torque converter variety, but you'd never guess based on how quickly it snaps off downshifts when on the boil. Unless your (hopefully) imaginary pursuers are driving something with serious sports car credentials, odds are good you can outrun them in this Audi."

Body Style: Hatchback, Coupe, Cabriolet

Models:

A5 Sportback/Coupe/Cabriolet

S5 Sportback/Coupe/Cabriolet

RS 5 Sportback/Coupe

Engines:



Turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four

Turbocharged 3.0-liter V6

Twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V6

Base MSRP: $44,100

A6 / S6

Audi

The A6 is Audi’s midsize luxury sedan, which was redesigned for the 2019 model year. A new A6 Allroad offers SUV-like functionality in a station wagon package.

The higher-performance S6 version upgrades to a twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6, which it shares with the RS 5 and S7. The RS 6 Avant wagon is also available in the U.S. with its nearly 600-hp twin-turbo V8, but you'll likely never see one.

From Our Review: "The biggest advantage to buying the A6 Allroad over, say, a Q7 or Q8 is that you don’t need any physics-fighting trickery to try and make it drive more like a traditional car; it is a car, with the low-slung center of gravity to match. Darting through traffic or carving up corners is far more engaging than in almost any crossover bar one of those super-sporty examples — yet without much of the harshness that comes with the stiff suspension needed to make an SUV feel like a car."

Body Style: Sedan, Wagon

Models:

A6

A6 Allroad

S6

RS 6 Avant

Engines:

Turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four

Turbocharged 3.0-liter V6

Twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V6

Turbocharged 4.0-liter V8

Base MSRP: $55,900

A7 / S7 / RS 7

Audi

The A7, also redesigned for 2019, is the Sportback version of the A6; the different body style costs an additional $10,000. Audi canceled the PHEV version for 2023. The S7 is pretty much the same thing, just with the S6. Audi also offers an even higher-performance RS 7 version. A twin-turbo setup supplements its 4.0-liter V8.

Body Style: Sportback

Models:

A7

S7

RS 7

Engines:

Turbocharged 3.0-liter V6

Twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V6

Twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8

Base MSRP: $69,200

A8 / S8

Audi

The A8 is Audi’s flagship full-size luxury sedan. The A8 is loaded with luxury, driver assistance and advanced tech features. The A8 is only available with the long wheelbase in the U.S. It is a car to be driven in as much as driven. An available “Executive Rear Seat Comfort Package” includes a foot massager among other features. An S8 version delivers the same experience, just with added power.

From Our Review: "The S8 also the only non-SUV in the S fleet to still boast V8 power, packing the VW Group's ubiquitous-and-impressive 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8. Here, it's officially rated at 563 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque, but stab the throttle hard and it's easy to wonder if Audi is underrating those numbers."

Body Style: Sedan

Models:

A8

S8

Engines:

Turbocharged 3.0-liter V6

Twin-Turbocharged 4.0-liter V8

Base MSRP: $86,500

TT / TTS

Audi

The Audi TT is a two-door sports car. It comes in both coupe and convertible roadster forms. The TTS is a higher-performance version with 280 hp. Audi canceled the TT RS after the 2022 model year.

Body Style: Coupe, Roadster

Models:

TT Coupe/Roadster

TT S

Engines:

Turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four

Base MSRP: $50,500

R8 / R8 Spyder

Audi

The R8 is Audi's mid-engine 2-door supercar. It uses a naturally-aspirated 5.2-liter dual-injection V10 engine. And while almost every Audi features all-wheel drive, you can opt for RWD on both the Coupe and Roadster version of the R8. Audi is phasing out the R8, which will leave production after the 2023 model year.

From Our Review: "One thing the Huracan and R8 share, though: they’re both fast as stink and sound great doing it. Their communal V10 is one of the nastiest, most scintillating engines still on sale, ripping to its 8,700-rpm redline with an early-2000s Formula 1 wail and a 1960s Le Mans rush of acceleration."

Body Styles: Coupe, Roadster

Models:

R8

R8 Spyder

Engines:

5.2-liter V10

Base MSRP: $148,700

Audi SUV / Crossover Models

Q3

Audi

The Q3 is the SUV equivalent of the A3. It’s a subcompact crossover, the smallest and most affordable “Q” vehicle in the lineup. In America, it comes in one version putting out 228 hp with a four-cylinder engine.

From Our Review: "Subcompact crossovers aren't thrill machines typically. But the Q3 drives quite well. Steering is spot on. It handles nimbly. It shifts smoothly. You get grip and weather capability with Audi's trademark (and excellent) all-wheel drive. The more potent 228-hp motor won't leave you coveting more power, even though it doesn't make the Q3 particularly quick."

Body Style: SUV

Models:

• Q3

Engines:

• Turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four

Base MSRP: $38,700

Q4 E-Tron/Q4 E-Tron

Audi

The Q4 E-Tron is Audi's all-electric compact luxury crossover, which is new for the 2022 model year. It's smaller than the E-Tron and cheaper. It is built on Volkswagen's MEB platform and is quite similar in capability to the Volkswagen ID.4. The base model is a 201 hp RWD version, and you can upgrade to a 295 hp AWD model. The AWD version has a Sportback variant.

Body Style: SUV

Models:

Q4 E-Tron

Q4 E-Tron Sportback

Engines:

Single-motor electric RWD

Dual-motor electric AWD

Base Price: $48,800

Q5 / SQ5

Audi

The Q5 is Audi’s compact luxury SUV. It’s the company’s best-selling vehicle in the U.S. market. A PHEV version joins the lineup this year, along with a Sportback version. The SQ5 upgrades to the 349-hp 3.0-liter V6 for added sportiness.

From Our Review: "The Q5 is the Audi equivalent of the second cheapest bottle of wine. It’s above entry-level, and what a strong plurality of buyers — around 30 percent —buy. Customers choose the Q5 because it offers what they want — a rightsized luxury crossover — at a good value; desirable features like leather seats and the brand’s trademark all-wheel-drive come standard."

Body Style: SUV, SUV Hatchback

Models:

Q5

Q5 Sportback

SQ5

SQ5 Sportback

Engines:

Turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four

Turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four PHEV

Turbocharged 3.0-liter V6

Base MSRP: $43,500

Q7 / SQ7

Audi

The Q7 is Audi’s full-size luxury crossover SUV. It was the first Audi SUV model launched in 2005. It can offer up to 71.6 cubic feet of cargo space with the seats folded. A new SQ7 version brings a thundering V8 to the lineup.

Body Style: SUV

Models:

Q7

SQ7

Engines:

Turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four

Turbocharged 3.0-liter V6

Twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8

Base MSRP: $58,200

Q8 / SQ8 / RS Q8

Audi

The Q8 is Audi’s rough SUV equivalent of the flagship A8 sedan, and the "coupe" equivalent of the Q7. Introduced in the 2018 model year, it shares a platform, powertrain, and relative price point with the base model Porsche Cayenne. Like the Cayenne, you can buy sportier, more powerful versions with V8 engines, as well.

From Our Review: "Once you meet it, you begin to appreciate how much work went into producing such a physics-defying vehicle. Audi says the RS Q8 was put through a staggering 745,645 miles of worldwide development testing — which may or may not include its record-setting time of seven minutes and 42 seconds over the 12.9 miles of the Nurburgring Nordschleife."

Body Style: SUV Coupe

Models:

• Q8

• SQ8

• RS Q8

Engines:

• Turbocharged 3.0-liter V6

• Twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8



Base MSRP: $67,400



E-Tron / E-Tron S

Audi

The E-Tron is Audi’s all-electric SUV, capable of traveling roughly 200 miles on a charge. Dual electric motors make it quick; it's also one of the quietest cars on sale today, and can recharge at some of the highest speeds of any EV. A new Sportback model joins the lineup this year.

The Audi E-Tron S is a high-performance version of Audi's E-Tron SUV, comparable to the "S" versions of Audi's combustion cars. It uses a tri-motor system (compared to the E-Tron's dual-motor) with a larger motor up front and two smaller motors powering the rear wheels. The E-Tron S can generate up to 496 hp and 718 lb-ft of torque, accelerate from 0-60 mph in 4.3 seconds and deliver 208 miles of range. It can also come as a Sportback offering 212 miles of range.

From Our Review: "The E-Tron's briskness off the line is enough to make you forget this isn't an S model; the full outlay of power is only available for eight seconds at a pull when the "gearbox" is in Sport, but even the regular continuous output of around 355 hp and 414 lb-ft is more than enough to goose this SUV past most unsuspecting traffic."

Body Style: SUV, SUV Coupe

Models:

E-tron

E-tron Sportback

E-tron S

E-tron S Sportback

Engines:

Dual-motor electric AWD

Tri-motor electric AWD

Base MSRP: $70,800

E-Tron GT / RS E-Tron GT

Audi

The E-Tron GT is Audi's electric sports sedan, which is new for 2021. It shares the J1 electric platform with the Porsche Taycan. GT stands for gran turismo, which means Audi intended the E-Tron GT to provide more ride comfort than an all-out sports car. Still, the E-Tron GT can perform. The base E-Tron GT can deliver up to 522 hp and 472 lb-ft of torque with overboost. The hotter RS E-Tron GT offers a sustained maximum of 590 hp and 617 lb-ft. It can accelerate from 0-60 mph in 3.1 seconds and hit a top speed of 155 mph.

From Our Review: "Two or three sharp turns is all it takes for the Audi to reveal itself as a softer, more cosseting car than the Taycan. While the Porsche has the sharp-edged reflexes and super-responsive handling you'd expect of what amounts to a four-door electric 911, the Audi feels more in line with an S8 than an R8 — capable and grippy beyond the limits most would explore on the street, but more compliant than combative."

Body Style: Sedan

Models:

E-Tron GT

RS E-Tron GT

Engines:

Dual-motor electric AWD

Base MSRP: $104,900

