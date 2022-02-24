Today's Top Stories
These Stunning Classic Minis Can Now Be Bought in America

Anyone got a spare $100,000 they could loan us?

By Tyler Duffy
mini remastered alpine
David Brown Automotive

The name David Brown Automotive may not ring a bell. But the British coachbuilders produce the exquisite Mini Remastered restomods we saw at the Geneva Motor Show back in 2018. And you can now buy one in the U.S. David Brown Automotive announced a partnership with Florida-based Bespoke Imports Group to be their official North American importer. And the group already has a stunning Mini Remastered Alpine for sale.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Imagine a company doing 1,000-hour, comprehensive, hand rebuilds of classic Minis with modern amenities. That's what you get with a Mini Remastered. The vehicles have a new structure, a new body shell and rebuilt engines. They receive a modern infotainment touchscreen with Apple Carplay and Android Auto compatibility and a new HVAC system. And, of course, there are fine leather finishes and a paint process that takes four weeks. Buyers can build models in LHD or RHD.

david brown automotive
David Brown Automotive
mini remastered interior
David Brown Automotive

Performance figures won't wow by modern standards. The base Mini Remastered's engine puts out 71 horsepower and 88 lb-ft of torque, delivering a 0-62 mph time of 11.7 seconds and a top speed of 90 mph. But performance upgrades are available. And David Brown Automotive is producing a limited run of race-tuned Oselli Editions that boost the output to 125 hp and 113 lb-ft and cut the 0-62 mph time to 7.8 seconds. A reminder that any more power than that in a classic Mini would be borderline terrifying.

Bespoke Imports doesn't list the pricing for a Mini Remastered build. According to The Detroit Bureau, Mini Remastered builds cost about $100,000. If you like the idea of Mini restomod but prefer something electric, the modern Mini company will be retrofitting classic Minis with electric motors at its Oxford plant. However, we don't know how much that treatment will cost and whether American owners will get access.

