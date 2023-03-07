The Complete Cake Motorcycles

Cake is an electric motorcycle, moped and e-bicycle manufacturer based in Stockholm, Sweden. The company was founded by entrepreneur and Ikea veteran Stefan Ytterborn in 2016. Their first motorcycle, the Kalk, launched in 2018 and took home a Red Dot Design award.

Unlike Zero Motorcycles, which has skewed toward building more traditional-style motorcycles, Cake sells offbeat, design-focused bikes that are practical, modular and lightweight. The bikes straddle the line between small motorcycle and electric scooter. They target a wide range of riders, from experienced collectors to first-timers, and use cases, both urban and adventurous.

The main drawback with Cake is the price. You do pay a premium for the utility and Swedish design sensibility. Typically, Cake's offering will cost more than other options in the segment offering similar utility.

The Makka is Cake’s entry-level electric moped designed for urban commuting. It can travel at speeds up to 28 mph. The commercial ":work" edition can achieve a range of up to 62 miles and comes with front and rear cargo racks. Cake is currently selling a limited edition Polestar makka painted the same blue color as the brand’s 02 concept car.

Trims

Makka range (15 mph, 41 miles)

Makka flex (28 mph, 34 miles)

Makka Polestar edition (28 mph, 34 miles)

Makka flex :work (28 mph, 62 miles)

Street Legal: Yes

Motorcycle License Required: Yes

Starting Price: $4,170

The Kalk is Cake’s high-performance off-road motorcycle. It was the first motorcycle Cake launched in 2018. It can travel at speeds up to 56 miles and achieve an on-road range of up to 53 miles. The Kalk INK&, Kalk& and Kalk :work are the only street legal versions. Off-road versions have been used in several service applications, including anti-poaching efforts.

Trims

Kalk INK (56 mph)

Kalk OR (56 mph)

Kalk INK& (56 mph, 53 miles)

Kalk& (56 mph, 53 miles)

Kalk INK Race (56 mph)

Kalk OR Race (56 mph)

Kalk AP (56 mph)

Kalk :work (56 mph, 53 miles)

Street Legal: Some trims (Kalk INK&, Kalk&, Kalk :work)

Motorcycle License Required: Yes (Street Legal trims only)

Starting Price: $11,580

Cake calls the Ösa its high-performance utility bike. It can hit a top speed of 56 mph and achieve up to 69 miles of range. It’s designed to work with clamp-on accessories including cargo holders and seats for additional passengers.

Trims

Ösa flex (28 mph, 57 miles)

Ösa flex AP (28 mph, 57 miles)

Ösa+ (56 mph, 69 miles)

Ösa+ AP (56 mph, 69 miles)

Ösa flex :work (28 mph, 69 miles)

Ösa+ flex :work (56 mph, 69 miles)

Street Legal: Yes

Motorcycle License Required: Yes

Starting Price: $8,880

The Cake Bukk is a new off-road performance bike. Cake offered an initial limited run of 50 units, which have already sold out. The Bukk produces 309 lb-ft of torque and Cake says its top speed exceeds 62 mph.

Street Legal: No

Motorcycle License Required: No

Starting Price: $14,970

The Aik is Cake’s new electric bicycle. It comes in one :work trim designed for commercial use. The top speed is 20 mph. The Aik can be fitted with two additional batteries for a total of three and travel up to 224 miles of range on a single charge. E-bikes do not require insurance or an additional license to operate.

Trim

Aik :work (20 mph, 224 miles)

Street Legal: Yes

Motorcycle License Required: No

Starting Price: $6,470

