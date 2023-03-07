The Complete Cake Motorcycles

Cake is an electric motorcycle, moped and e-bicycle manufacturer based in Stockholm, Sweden. The company was founded by entrepreneur and Ikea veteran Stefan Ytterborn in 2016. Their first motorcycle, the Kalk, launched in 2018 and took home a Red Dot Design award.
Unlike Zero Motorcycles, which has skewed toward building more traditional-style motorcycles, Cake sells offbeat, design-focused bikes that are practical, modular and lightweight. The bikes straddle the line between small motorcycle and electric scooter. They target a wide range of riders, from experienced collectors to first-timers, and use cases, both urban and adventurous.
The main drawback with Cake is the price. You do pay a premium for the utility and Swedish design sensibility. Typically, Cake's offering will cost more than other options in the segment offering similar utility.
Makka
The Makka is Cake’s entry-level electric moped designed for urban commuting. It can travel at speeds up to 28 mph. The commercial ":work" edition can achieve a range of up to 62 miles and comes with front and rear cargo racks. Cake is currently selling a limited edition Polestar makka painted the same blue color as the brand’s 02 concept car.
Trims
- Makka range (15 mph, 41 miles)
- Makka flex (28 mph, 34 miles)
- Makka Polestar edition (28 mph, 34 miles)
- Makka flex :work (28 mph, 62 miles)
Street Legal: Yes
Motorcycle License Required: Yes
Starting Price: $4,170
Kalk
The Kalk is Cake’s high-performance off-road motorcycle. It was the first motorcycle Cake launched in 2018. It can travel at speeds up to 56 miles and achieve an on-road range of up to 53 miles. The Kalk INK&, Kalk& and Kalk :work are the only street legal versions. Off-road versions have been used in several service applications, including anti-poaching efforts.
Trims
- Kalk INK (56 mph)
- Kalk OR (56 mph)
- Kalk INK& (56 mph, 53 miles)
- Kalk& (56 mph, 53 miles)
- Kalk INK Race (56 mph)
- Kalk OR Race (56 mph)
- Kalk AP (56 mph)
- Kalk :work (56 mph, 53 miles)
Street Legal: Some trims (Kalk INK&, Kalk&, Kalk :work)
Motorcycle License Required: Yes (Street Legal trims only)
Starting Price: $11,580
Ösa
Cake calls the Ösa its high-performance utility bike. It can hit a top speed of 56 mph and achieve up to 69 miles of range. It’s designed to work with clamp-on accessories including cargo holders and seats for additional passengers.
Trims
- Ösa flex (28 mph, 57 miles)
- Ösa flex AP (28 mph, 57 miles)
- Ösa+ (56 mph, 69 miles)
- Ösa+ AP (56 mph, 69 miles)
- Ösa flex :work (28 mph, 69 miles)
- Ösa+ flex :work (56 mph, 69 miles)
Street Legal: Yes
Motorcycle License Required: Yes
Starting Price: $8,880
Bukk
The Cake Bukk is a new off-road performance bike. Cake offered an initial limited run of 50 units, which have already sold out. The Bukk produces 309 lb-ft of torque and Cake says its top speed exceeds 62 mph.
Street Legal: No
Motorcycle License Required: No
Starting Price: $14,970
Aik
The Aik is Cake’s new electric bicycle. It comes in one :work trim designed for commercial use. The top speed is 20 mph. The Aik can be fitted with two additional batteries for a total of three and travel up to 224 miles of range on a single charge. E-bikes do not require insurance or an additional license to operate.
Trim
- Aik :work (20 mph, 224 miles)
Street Legal: Yes
Motorcycle License Required: No
Starting Price: $6,470