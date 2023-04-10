The New Mercedes G-Wagen Crossover: Everything You Need to Know

Mercedes is giving the G-Wagen the Ford Bronco treatment, branching “G” out into an AMG-like sub-brand with multiple vehicles. The first new “G” vehicle will reportedly be a compact crossover version. Here’s what we know about it so far.

The new G SUV will be a unibody crossover

The new G-class vehicle will be unibody rather than body-on-frame like the G-Wagen. According to Autocar, it will run on the CLA’s new MMA (Mercedes Modular Architecture) platform that will underpin the new CLA. The G-Class crossover will borrow from the G-Class visually but ride lower to the ground. It should be less capable than the G-Wagen but likely more off-road focused than a typical Mercedes crossover.

The new G SUV may get both combustion and all-electric versions

Reports conflict a bit here. Autocar reports that the new G crossover will launch with combustion and all-electric versions. The German outlet Handlesblatt (via Motortrend) suggests it will be an all-electric vehicle only, offering more than 300 miles of range. Autocar says the electric version would pack 800V charging architecture and be capable of a 30-minute 10-80% charge on a 350 kW fast charger.

How much will the Mercedes G crossover cost?

We don’t know yet. The G crossover should be more of a mass-market vehicle than the G-Wagen. So we can bet it will slot below the G-Wagen (and the upcoming EQG) and start with a significantly lower price point (the current base model starts at $139,900). But Mercedes is reportedly taking its entry-level vehicles more upmarket. So the entry price may be significantly higher than the high $30,000s or low $40,000s.

When will the new Mercedes G crossover arrive?

Mercedes has not announced the vehicle yet or a specific timeline. The MMA platform debuts in 2024. The Handlesblatt report suggested the G Class crossover could arrive in 2026.