The Aston Martin DB12: Everything You Need to Know

Aston Martin's grand tourer, the DB11, is getting a bit long in the tooth after debuting back in 2016. The brand just unveiled its long-awaited successor, the DB12. Aston Martin calls the DB12 a "quantum shift" and "the world's first super tourer." We'd call it a robust facelift that sensibly addresses critiques of the previous model.

Here's what you need to know about the Aston Martin DB12.

Aston Martin

The Aston Martin DB12 has more power

Aston Martin sticks with the Mercedes-built and Aston Martin-tuned twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 with an 8-speed automatic. The engine now has 671 horsepower (up from 528 hp in the previous DB11 V8) and 590 lb-ft of torque. Aston Martin says the DB12 can reach a top speed of 202 mph and accelerate from 0-60 mph in just 3.5 seconds.

Aston Martin

The Aston Martin DB12 received much-needed interior upgrades

The DB11's interior — important for a grand tourer — was not its strong point. Aston Martin is ramping up the luxury and tech with the DB12's redesigned interior. Upgrades will be far more noticeable there than on the exterior.

Aston is swapping dated Mercedes tech for a new in-house infotainment system with a 10.25-inch capacitive touchscreen. The DB12 comes with a new Bowers and Wilkins sound system. Cabin materials include "aromatic, hand-stitched Bridge of Weir hides" for the leather and open-pore wood trim.

Aston Martin

Aston Martin made several driving dynamics improvements to the DB12

The Aston Martin DB1'2 features a new suspension with intelligent adaptive dampers. The DB12 receives an electronic rear differential and new electronic power-assisted steering. Aston Martin says torsional stiffness has increased by 7 percent. The DB12 rides on OEM-tailored Michelin Pilot Sport 5S tires with noise-canceling tech. Buyers can opt for available carbon-ceramic brakes as well.

Aston Martin

When will the Aston Martin DB12 arrive?

Quite soon. Per Aston Martin, deliveries of the DB12 will begin in Q3 2023.

How much will the Aston Martin DB12 cost?

Aston Martin has not confirmed pricing on the DB12. But we can expect the DB12 to match or exceed DB11 pricing, which starts north of $200,000.