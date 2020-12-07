BMW Is Finally Fixing One of the Most Controversial Features of Its Cars

And now, we’ve learned that BMW is also taking steps to ease up on one of the most controversial features of its recent models: the synthetic engine sound that comes out of the speakers.
See, in case you hadn’t heard, just about ever new Bimmer nowadays uses speakers to simulate the sound of the engine, in a novel attempt to add some excitement back into cars that are ever-more soundproofed by the generation and thus isolate the occupants from the roar of the motors that are literally BMW’s middle name. They’re hardly the only manufacturer to do it — carmakers from Ford to Lexus to Volkswagen have taken similar tacts — but BMW’s self-proclaimed status as the Ultimate Driving Machine has caused it to draw more fire for the decision than many other brands.
(Also, unlike, say, VW, which uses a dedicated speaker mounted on the firewall for such purposes, BMW pipes an audio file of the engine note through the stereo, making it even more like the equivalent of an automotive backing track.)
But as Autoblog recently brought to light, BMW’s latest cars, like the M235i Gran Coupe, give the driver the chance to adjust just how much accompaniment the motor needs. In that car, at least, drivers can switch between “Sporty,” “Balanced” and “Reduced,” with the latter coming as close as you can get to no digital soundtrack at all. (There’s also an option to let the car decide which mode to use based on the drive mode settings.)
It’s a nice feature to have — though according to Autoblog, it requires delving deep into the iDrive system’s settings for the car, presumably to keep any fair-weather BMW fans from accidentally switching it off then angrily calling their dealership to complain that their M850i doesn’t sound as sporty as it used to. And you can be sure that we’ll be trying to find it on the next BMW we drive — and when we do, we’ll let you know how it sounds.
