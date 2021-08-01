Micro-mobility has been all the rage for a while now among both tech firms and automakers posing as tech firms. E-scooters — the most frequently seen expression of this trend — have been around for a while, best known as an unbidden annoyance to many urban dwellers. But they have taken on a new role during the coronavirus pandemic; they can be a relatively cost-effective and socially distant way to make short commutes or for adults and kids to get a significant distance away from the house.

Should you desire, you can plow a princely sum into an e-scooter and score one with a top speed that will make your face go full Jeremy Clarkson in an Ariel Atom and deliver a range that rivals a small electric car. Or, you can buy a super-cheap one and get the exceedingly modest capability, durability and maximum weight tolerance you paid for.

That said, we'd say your best bet is to find a happy medium with a scooter that will provide enough features to be useful without totally blowing your budget. Here are some of the best value e-scooters we found. (Also, if you're making a full-on commitment to zero-emissions commuting and don't need quite as much portability, check out some great e-bikes.)