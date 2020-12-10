Toyota's 2021 Product Onslaught Could Be Led by the New Land Cruiser

The All-New Toyota Land Cruiser

The report claims the 300-series Land Cruiser will be launching in April 2021, which could see the first vehicles arrive in mid-2021, at least in Australia.

Carsguide says it will, incredibly, be "bigger in every dimension" — which would line up with it, incredibly, being more expensive. The two engines mentioned that would presumably end up in the U.S. would be gas and hybrid versions of Toyota's turbocharged 3.5-liter V6.

Note that previous reporting has suggested the Land Cruiser 300 may not arrive in the U.S. market at all, or may only come as a Lexus.