These Are the 16 Best Cars to Buy in 2021
Kelley Blue Book has released their best cars to buy awards for 2021. The results may surprise you.
Kelley Blue Book has just released its Best Buy Awards for 2021. Their clever experts work hard to calculate the best cars to buy for any given year, looking for models that offer "the best blend of comfort, quality, dependability, low ownerships costs and affordability in a package that is easy and fun to drive."
This year, Hyundai Motor Group, with six category winners, edged out Toyota and Lexus, which had five.
Check out the full list of cars, trucks and SUVs below.
The Kia Seltos, at least in fully-loaded spec, will blow away most of its segment with its capability, looks and space. And it will reel in some buyers who weren’t even shopping for a subcompact.
The Hyundai Elantra is all-new for 2021. It looks great and drives well. It's efficient and affordable. There's even a sporty N-line version coming.
The Honda Accord is the BMW 3 Series of affordable sedans. It’s the benchmark other manufacturers aspire to, a car that drives much better than it should considering its price point.
If you tried to distill down what the average new car buyer wants these days into a single vehicle, you might well end up with something very much like the Toyota RAV4. In fact, the RAV4 happened to be the best-selling vehicle that wasn’t a pickup truck in America last year; Toyota moved more than 448,000 of them off dealer lots from January 1st to December 31st.
The Hyundai Santa Fe gets some major updates for 2021, including upgraded engines, hybrid and plug-in hybrid options and a range-topping Calligraphy trim.
We picked the best tires to help you stay mobile through the winter months.
Unlike much of the three-row crossover field, you don’t feel like you’re sacrificing for your family with the Kia Telluride. Instead, you feel like you’re being rewarded — even pampered.
The Ford Expedition features best-in-class towing capability at up to 9,300 pounds, and offers both King Ranch and Texas editions.
Reliability and durability are two defining attributes across Toyota’s entire lineup. The Tacoma has always exhibited both qualities in such spades that when it came time to reimagine it for 2020, it was hard to fix what’s not broken.
2021 is technically a mid-cycle refresh for the Ford F-150. But it's packed with substantive updates, including a new hybrid powertrain.
The Toyota Sienna is all-new for 2021 with SUV-rivaling style and a standard 245-horsepower hybrid powertrain that gets 36 mpg.
If you’ve always enjoyed the top bunk, you should invest in a rooftop car tent.LEARN MORE
Small crossovers tend not to make great drivers’ cars, but the Kona EV is not the Nissan Leaf proxy many would expect. It offers 291 lb-ft of torque — more than a Golf R — and because it has an electric powerplant, that torque comes immediately at zero rpm.
The Toyota RAV4 Prime offers 40-plus miles of EV range and is eligible for the full $7,500 federal tax credit. And, oh yeah, it's quicker than the four-cylinder Supra.
Seven generations is a long time to get things right, and with that in mind, the Lexus ES has honed its role. Slotted closer to the IS on the automaker’s sedan spectrum, it provides the full Lexus sedan experience without expanding to the heftier GS and LS models.
The new, second-generation Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class has better styling, more advanced tech and is a clear upgrade over its predecessor.
Audi's best-selling car in America, the Q5, gets a redesigned exterior and a slight power bump for 2021.
Genesis added its first SUV to the lineup with the luxurious and head-turning GV80.