These Are the 16 Best Cars to Buy in 2021

Kelley Blue Book has released their best cars to buy awards for 2021. The results may surprise you.

By Tyler Duffy
all new f 150 lariat in rapid red metallic tinted clearcoat
Ford

Kelley Blue Book has just released its Best Buy Awards for 2021. Their clever experts work hard to calculate the best cars to buy for any given year, looking for models that offer "the best blend of comfort, quality, dependability, low ownerships costs and affordability in a package that is easy and fun to drive."

This year, Hyundai Motor Group, with six category winners, edged out Toyota and Lexus, which had five.

Check out the full list of cars, trucks and SUVs below.

2021 kia seltos review gear patrol lead slide 1
Kia
1 of 18
Best New Car/Best Supcompact SUV: Kia Seltos

The Kia Seltos, at least in fully-loaded spec, will blow away most of its segment with its capability, looks and space. And it will reel in some buyers who weren’t even shopping for a subcompact.

READ THE REVIEW

hyundai elantra
Hyundai
2 of 18
Best Compact Car: Hyundai Elantra

The Hyundai Elantra is all-new for 2021. It looks great and drives well. It's efficient and affordable. There's even a sporty N-line version coming.

LEARN MORE

accord
Honda
3 of 18
Best Midsize Car: Honda Accord

The Honda Accord is the BMW 3 Series of affordable sedans. It’s the benchmark other manufacturers aspire to, a car that drives much better than it should considering its price point.

READ THE REVIEW

toyota rav4
Toyota
4 of 18
Best Compact SUV: Toyota Rav4

If you tried to distill down what the average new car buyer wants these days into a single vehicle, you might well end up with something very much like the Toyota RAV4. In fact, the RAV4 happened to be the best-selling vehicle that wasn’t a pickup truck in America last year; Toyota moved more than 448,000 of them off dealer lots from January 1st to December 31st.

READ THE REVIEW

hyundai media
Hyundai
5 of 18
Best Midsize SUV: Hyundai Santa Fe

The Hyundai Santa Fe gets some major updates for 2021, including upgraded engines, hybrid and plug-in hybrid options and a range-topping Calligraphy trim.

LEARN MORE

gear patrol best winter tires lead full
iStock
6 of 18
The Best Winter and Snow Tires You Can Buy

We picked the best tires to help you stay mobile through the winter months.

LEARN MORE

2020 kia telluride review gear patrol lead slide 2
Kia
7 of 18
Best Midsize Three-Row SUV: Kia Telluride

Unlike much of the three-row crossover field, you don’t feel like you’re sacrificing for your family with the Kia Telluride. Instead, you feel like you’re being rewarded — even pampered.

READ THE REVIEW

ford expedition gear patrol slide 4
Ford
8 of 18
Best Full-Size SUV: Ford Expedition

The Ford Expedition features best-in-class towing capability at up to 9,300 pounds, and offers both King Ranch and Texas editions.

LEARN MORE

toyota tacoma
Toyota
9 of 18
Best Midsize Pickup: Toyota Tacoma

Reliability and durability are two defining attributes across Toyota’s entire lineup. The Tacoma has always exhibited both qualities in such spades that when it came time to reimagine it for 2020, it was hard to fix what’s not broken.

READ OUR REVIEW

all new f 150 lariat in space white
Ford
10 of 18
Best Fullsize Pickup: Ford F-150

2021 is technically a mid-cycle refresh for the Ford F-150. But it's packed with substantive updates, including a new hybrid powertrain.

LEARN MORE

toyota sienna
Toyota
11 of 18
Best Minivan: Toyota Sienna

The Toyota Sienna is all-new for 2021 with SUV-rivaling style and a standard 245-horsepower hybrid powertrain that gets 36 mpg.

LEARN MORE

roofnest eagle gear patrol detail
Roofnest
12 of 18
The Best Rooftop Tents You Can Buy

If you’ve always enjoyed the top bunk, you should invest in a rooftop car tent.

LEARN MORE
hyundai kona electric
Hyundai
13 of 18
Best Electric Car: Hyundai Kona Electric

Small crossovers tend not to make great drivers’ cars, but the Kona EV is not the Nissan Leaf proxy many would expect. It offers 291 lb-ft of torque — more than a Golf R — and because it has an electric powerplant, that torque comes immediately at zero rpm.

READ THE REVIEW

toyota rav4 prime
Toyota
14 of 18
Best Plug-in Hybrid: Toyota RAV4 Prime

The Toyota RAV4 Prime offers 40-plus miles of EV range and is eligible for the full $7,500 federal tax credit. And, oh yeah, it's quicker than the four-cylinder Supra.

READ THE REVIEW

lexus es 300h
Lexus
15 of 18
Best Luxury Car: Lexus ES

Seven generations is a long time to get things right, and with that in mind, the Lexus ES has honed its role. Slotted closer to the IS on the automaker’s sedan spectrum, it provides the full Lexus sedan experience without expanding to the heftier GS and LS models.

READ THE REVIEW

mercedes benz gla
Mercedes-Benz
16 of 18
Best Luxury Subcompact SUV: Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class

The new, second-generation Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class has better styling, more advanced tech and is a clear upgrade over its predecessor.

READ THE REVIEW

audi q5
Audi
17 of 18
Best Luxury Compact SUV: Audi Q5

Audi's best-selling car in America, the Q5, gets a redesigned exterior and a slight power bump for 2021.

LEARN MORE

suv gv80 gear patrol feature
Genesis
18 of 18
Best Midsize Luxury SUV: Genesis GV80

Genesis added its first SUV to the lineup with the luxurious and head-turning GV80.

LEARN MORE

