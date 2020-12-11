All the Automotive News You Missed This Week That You Should Know About

We here at the Gear Patrol motoring desk love sharing the latest and most extraordinary automotive world developments, whether that's Porsche's quest to keep combustion alive, sounding the alarm about a super rare wagon up for auction or directing you toward the best deal on a full-size pickup.

The trouble is, we're mortals. Try as we might, we can't cover everything motoring-related that happens in a given week. Below you'll find a roundup of interesting and noteworthy items from this week we wanted to discuss but couldn't quite get around to.