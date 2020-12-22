Today's Top Stories
Bring a Trailer's 8 Craziest Auctions of 2020

Bring a Trailer is a phenomenal resource, a great deal of fun — and, on occasion, a pernicious feedback loop that causes people to spend stupid amounts on niche cars.

By Tyler Duffy
bat auctions
Bring a Trailer

We here at the Gear Patrol motoring desk spend an inordinate amount of time lurking on Bring a Trailer. It's a phenomenal resource, and a great deal of fun. But we'd also argue it can be a pernicious force that inspires people to pay way too much for niche gems from years past. In some cases, a bidding war among the well-heeled takes things ad absurdum.

Here are eight cars from 2020 that, for whatever reason (probably an impossibly low mileage count), fetched far more than they should have in a Bring a Trailer auction.

1957 BMW 507 Roadster (Bid to $1,957,507)
1957 bmw 507 roadster
Bring a Trailer

You may not have heard of the BMW 507. It was a late 1950s roadster, one that was cripplingly expensive to build. Only 252 were made. The incredible part of this auction? Not that bidding nearly hit $2 million, but that the high bid didn't hit the reserve.

1971 Datsun 240Z ($310,000)
1971 datsun 240z
Bring a Trailer

This was about the cleanest, low-mileage, all-original Datsun 240Z one could find. Someone paid Ferrari money for it.

1988 BMW M3 ($250,000)
1988 bmw m3
Bring a Trailer

The E30 M3 is a legend. And this a pristine 8,000-mile version fetched enough money to buy a fleet of classic Bimmers.

1972 Chevrolet Blazer ($115,000)
1972 chevy blazer
Bring a Trailer

The K5 Blazer is fast becoming the next Ford Bronco — Chevy may regret reviving the name for a road-going crossover. This price for a modified one reflects that.

1991 Ford Bronco XLT ($90,000)
1991 ford bronco
Bring a Trailer

First-gen Bronco enthusiasm is unbridled, pun intended — and the tide appears to be raising all boats as this nondescript, but basically brand new fourth-gen XLT gaveled for $90,000, more than a brand-new Toyota Land Cruiser.

1985 Chevrolet C20 Scottsdale ($84,500)
1985 chevy truck
Bring a Trailer

We live during the golden age of the American pickup. But someone wanted this C20 that sat in suspended animation for three decades more than pretty much any stock new truck you can buy.

1985 Volkswagen Cabriolet Wolfsburg ($70,000)
1985 volkswagen golf cabriolet
Bring a Trailer

This old VW convertible had just 39 miles. Someone bought this stunning piece of preserved German-Americana for the price of a new Porsche Boxster.

2000 Honda Civic Si ($50,000)
2000 honda civic si
Bring a Trailer

How much is a stock, 20-year-old Civic Si worth? To one person at least, about twice the price of a new one.

The Best Winter and Snow Tires You Can Buy
gear patrol best winter tires lead full
iStock

We picked the best tires to help you stay mobile through the winter months.

