Bring a Trailer's 8 Craziest Auctions of 2020
We here at the Gear Patrol motoring desk spend an inordinate amount of time lurking on Bring a Trailer. It's a phenomenal resource, and a great deal of fun. But we'd also argue it can be a pernicious force that inspires people to pay way too much for niche gems from years past. In some cases, a bidding war among the well-heeled takes things ad absurdum.
Here are eight cars from 2020 that, for whatever reason (probably an impossibly low mileage count), fetched far more than they should have in a Bring a Trailer auction.
You may not have heard of the BMW 507. It was a late 1950s roadster, one that was cripplingly expensive to build. Only 252 were made. The incredible part of this auction? Not that bidding nearly hit $2 million, but that the high bid didn't hit the reserve.
This was about the cleanest, low-mileage, all-original Datsun 240Z one could find. Someone paid Ferrari money for it.
The E30 M3 is a legend. And this a pristine 8,000-mile version fetched enough money to buy a fleet of classic Bimmers.
The K5 Blazer is fast becoming the next Ford Bronco — Chevy may regret reviving the name for a road-going crossover. This price for a modified one reflects that.
First-gen Bronco enthusiasm is unbridled, pun intended — and the tide appears to be raising all boats as this nondescript, but basically brand new fourth-gen XLT gaveled for $90,000, more than a brand-new Toyota Land Cruiser.
We live during the golden age of the American pickup. But someone wanted this C20 that sat in suspended animation for three decades more than pretty much any stock new truck you can buy.
This old VW convertible had just 39 miles. Someone bought this stunning piece of preserved German-Americana for the price of a new Porsche Boxster.
How much is a stock, 20-year-old Civic Si worth? To one person at least, about twice the price of a new one.
