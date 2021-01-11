Few cars in recent years have flourished more than the Kia Telluride. The three-row SUV found critical success, winning last year's World Car of the Year Award; it's also resonated with buyers, earning the internal nickname the "Sell-u-ride."

The Telluride proved a simple point: customers want good-looking, practical cars that feel more expensive than they paid for. Not surprisingly, Kia has tried to recreate that formula up and down the lineup. (The Seltos, for example, is basically a sub-compact Telluride.)

But Kia's all-new Sorento required a different approach. After all, it couldn't be a mini-Telluride; while smaller, As a three-row mid-size SUV, it's more or less in the same segment as the Telluride. It overlaps with the Telluride on price, too.

So Kia did the next best thing: make the Sorento anything and everything but a Telluride.

If the Telluride does not meet your three-row SUV needs, the Sorento probably covers whatever was missing. While we can't say how the award juror groupthink will pan out, all signs point to the Sorento working out well for Kia. After taking it for a test drive, here's what we discovered.

