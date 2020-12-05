The 11 Pieces of Gear You Absolutely Need for Car Camping

Exploring nature is a popular pastime — this summer in particular, for obvious reasons. Many people will be afraid of flying, and even the most confirmed central-air-conditioning aficionados may balk at staying in hotels in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Enter: car camping. Camping out of your vehicle can be a great way to get off the grid in an easy, accessible way, without leaving all those sweet, sweet modern amenities behind. And hey, who wants to lug around a huge pack when your Honda can carry far more with ease?

Below, we've pulled together 11 essentials pieces of great gear that'll help make camping out of your car easier and more enjoyable.