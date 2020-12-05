Today's Top Stories
1
The 50 Best Gifts for Men
2
Apple's HomePods Are Sneaky Good Surround Sound
3
The 10 Best Bottles of Whiskey to Gift This Year
4
Read This Before You Buy a MagSafe Charger
5
The Best Dive Watches Under $500

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The 11 Pieces of Gear You Absolutely Need for Car Camping

Car camping makes getting away easy as pie. These items will make the experience even tastier.

By Tyler Duffy
hero grille
Huckberry

Exploring nature is a popular pastime — this summer in particular, for obvious reasons. Many people will be afraid of flying, and even the most confirmed central-air-conditioning aficionados may balk at staying in hotels in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Enter: car camping. Camping out of your vehicle can be a great way to get off the grid in an easy, accessible way, without leaving all those sweet, sweet modern amenities behind. And hey, who wants to lug around a huge pack when your Honda can carry far more with ease?

Below, we've pulled together 11 essentials pieces of great gear that'll help make camping out of your car easier and more enjoyable.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
SlimShady Awning Attachment for Roof Racks
Yakima
Yakima amazon.com
SHOP NOW

Climate control doesn't need to be a high tech affair. This awning will keep you cool and dry, and only takes up six inches of space on your roof rack.

The Muncher Multi-Tool Utensil
Full Windsor
Full Windsor huckberry.com
$50.00
SHOP NOW

Sure, you could pack an entire cutlery set. Or you could get one tool to rule them all, one that can serve as a knife, fork, spoon, bottle opener — even a firestarter. 

Hero Portable Eco-Friendly Outdoor Grill
Fire & Flavor
Fire & Flavor huckberry.com
$60.00
SHOP NOW

Carrying around propane is a pain. So is cooking over an open fire. The portable Hero Grill is easy to use, easy to clean — and stows away nicely, thanks to a minimal footprint. 

Yeti LoadOut GoBox 30
YETI
YETI huckberry.com
$250.00
SHOP NOW

Keep your essentials in one easy-to-pack box with this waterproof, shatter-proof and stackable storage container.  

AeroPress Coffee / Espresso Maker
AeroPress
AeroPress amazon.com
$31.95
SHOP NOW

No matter how far off the grid you get, coffee is non-negotiable. The AeroPress can make coffee or espresso quickly, with minimal cleanup required.  

Passage 2 Tent
REI
REI Co-op rei.com
$159.00
SHOP NOW

This simple 3-season tent sleeps two and offers a solid, affordable option for people who are curious about camping...but not quite ready to commit to the lifestyle yet. 

NanoLoft Synthetic Down Blanket
Rumpl
Rumpl huckberry.com
$111.98
SHOP NOW

This blanket uses lightweight, eco-friendly NanoLoft insulation that mimics down. It's machine-washable, easy to store and can easily make the transition from the campsite to everyday life. 

Sling-N-Sleep Hammock
Front Runner
Front Runner frontrunneroutfitters.com
$362.00
SHOP NOW

The point of getting away from it all is to relax, and it's hard to get more relaxing than laying in a hammock. This one sets up in seconds and can hold two people.

Solar Shower Bag
KIPIDA
KIPIDA amazon.com
$25.99
$17.99 (31% off)
SHOP NOW

This shower bag holds up to five gallons of water. It comes with a temperature indicator and an adjustable shower head, and it can heat water to 113°F in three hours.

NOCO Boost Plus GB40 Jump Starter
NOCO
NOCO amazon.com
$125.95
$88.99 (29% off)
SHOP NOW

This jump starter works as a portable power bank that can charge all of your devices — and, of course, restart your vehicle, should it come to that.  

Collapsible Water Bag
Front Runner
Front Runner Outfitters frontrunneroutfitters.com
$77.95
SHOP NOW

Hydration is critical, and you'll probably want a fresh water supply, even if you stashed a lifetime supply of LaCroix in the trunk. This bag lays flat when not in use and stores more than 7 gallons. 

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Buying Guides
The Best Face Masks for Running and Biking, Tested
Five Things Gear Patrol's Founder Wants This Year
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Best Gifts for a New Driver
The 25 Best Gifts for Coffee Lovers
The 10 Best New Home Products of 2020
Why You Shouldn't Buy Cloth Bath Mats
The Best Style Gifts Under $25
The 20 Best Smart Home Gifts of 2020
The 17 Best Scarves to Buy in 2020
Cook Like a Pro With This Popular Sous Vide Tool