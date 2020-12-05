Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
The 11 Pieces of Gear You Absolutely Need for Car Camping
Car camping makes getting away easy as pie. These items will make the experience even tastier.
Exploring nature is a popular pastime — this summer in particular, for obvious reasons. Many people will be afraid of flying, and even the most confirmed central-air-conditioning aficionados may balk at staying in hotels in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
Enter: car camping. Camping out of your vehicle can be a great way to get off the grid in an easy, accessible way, without leaving all those sweet, sweet modern amenities behind. And hey, who wants to lug around a huge pack when your Honda can carry far more with ease?
Below, we've pulled together 11 essentials pieces of great gear that'll help make camping out of your car easier and more enjoyable.
Climate control doesn't need to be a high tech affair. This awning will keep you cool and dry, and only takes up six inches of space on your roof rack.
Sure, you could pack an entire cutlery set. Or you could get one tool to rule them all, one that can serve as a knife, fork, spoon, bottle opener — even a firestarter.
Carrying around propane is a pain. So is cooking over an open fire. The portable Hero Grill is easy to use, easy to clean — and stows away nicely, thanks to a minimal footprint.
Keep your essentials in one easy-to-pack box with this waterproof, shatter-proof and stackable storage container.
No matter how far off the grid you get, coffee is non-negotiable. The AeroPress can make coffee or espresso quickly, with minimal cleanup required.
This simple 3-season tent sleeps two and offers a solid, affordable option for people who are curious about camping...but not quite ready to commit to the lifestyle yet.
This blanket uses lightweight, eco-friendly NanoLoft insulation that mimics down. It's machine-washable, easy to store and can easily make the transition from the campsite to everyday life.
The point of getting away from it all is to relax, and it's hard to get more relaxing than laying in a hammock. This one sets up in seconds and can hold two people.
This shower bag holds up to five gallons of water. It comes with a temperature indicator and an adjustable shower head, and it can heat water to 113°F in three hours.
This jump starter works as a portable power bank that can charge all of your devices — and, of course, restart your vehicle, should it come to that.
Hydration is critical, and you'll probably want a fresh water supply, even if you stashed a lifetime supply of LaCroix in the trunk. This bag lays flat when not in use and stores more than 7 gallons.