The Porsche Boxster is 25 Years Old, So Lust Over This Throwback Version

The calendar has flipped over to 2021, and with that comes a whole new round of reckoning with just how freaking old we've all gotten — a feeling that often manifests in the form of, "Oh my God, that happened that long ago?"

Want some fun examples? Nirvana's Nevermind turns 30 this year. Life of Pi is 20 years old. We're significantly closer to the year I, Robot takes place than the year it came out.

And the Porsche Boxster just turned 25 years old.

Yes, believe it or not, the little mid-engined sports car that helped turned Porsche's fortunes around well before the Cayenne ever did is now old enough to rent itself at the Avis counter. In honor of the occasion, Porsche is doing what it usually does to mark an anniversary: releasing a special edition.