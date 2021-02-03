Today's Top Stories
The 25 Best-Sounding Cars of All Time

Of all the ways to appreciate a car, the sound of the engine can be the most memorable.

By Gear Patrol
25 best automotive engine notes gear patrol lead full
Lexus

Of all the ways to admire a car, the sound of the engine can be the most memorable — indeed, the most overwhelming. Sure, you can take in the curves and surfaces with your eyes, smell the warm leather baking under the sun, feel the sheet metal and trim beneath your fingertips... but all of those details pale in comparison to the way an operatic tune fires from the engine and hits your ear, sending a chill down your spine.

Is there an exact formula for producing the best engine note of all time? Not exactly — but you will see there’s a common theme or two. Ferrari and Porsche certainly have an ear for it; regardless, a dozen cylinders tend to lend themselves to an unadulterated sonorous and mechanical wail, as does the unrestricted nature of a race car.

There are almost too many to choose from, but these are the 25 best sounding automotive engine notes ever in our book. Headphones on, volume up.

1969 Ford GT40

Engine: 4.2-liter V8
Horsepower: 440
Redline: 6,000 rpm

2010 Lexus LFA

Engine: 4.8-liter V10
Horsepower: 552
Redline: 9,000 rpm

1957 Ferrari Testarossa

Engine: 3.0-liter V12
Horsepower: 300
Redline: 7,000 rpm

2017 Porsche 911 RSR

Engine: 4.0-liter flat-six
Horsepower: 510
Redline: 9,000 rpm

2016 Ford Mustang GT350R

Engine: 5.2-liter V8
Horsepower: 526
Redline: 8,250 rpm

1991 Mazda 787B

Engine: 2.6-liter four-rotor rotary
Horsepower: 700
Redline: 8,500-9,000

1970 Plymouth Superbird

Engine: 7.2-liter V8
Horsepower: 425
Redline: 5,000 rpm

1986 Group B Audi Quattro S1

Engine: 2.1-liter turbocharged inline-five
Horsepower: 540
Redline: 7,500

2007 Pagani Zonda R

Engine: 6.0-liter V12
Horsepower: 739
Redline: 8,000 rpm

1973 Alfa Romeo Montreal

Engine: 2.6-liter V8
Horsepower: 200
Redline: 6,200 rpm

1979 Ferrari 512BB LM

Engine: 4.9-liter flat-12
Horsepower: 440
Redline: 6,800

1995 Ferrari 412 T2

Engine: 3.0-liter V12
Horsepower: 690
Redline: 17,000 rpm

1979 BMW M1 Procar

Engine: 3.5-liter inline-six
Horsepower: 414
Redline: 10,000 rpm

1964 Ferrari 250 GTO

Engine: 3.0-liter V12
Horsepower: 300
Redline: 8,000 rpm

1971 Porsche 917

Engine: 5.0-liter flat-12
Horsepower: 630
Redline: 8,000 rpm

1967 Alfa Romeo Tipo 33 Stradale

Engine: 2.0-liter V8
Horsepower: 241
Redline: 9,000rpm

2004 Porsche Carrera GT

Engine: 5.7-liter V10
Horsepower: 605
Redline: 8,200 rpm

1987 BMW M3 DTM

Engine: 2.3-liter inline-four
Horsepower: 300
Redline: 8,500 rpm

1996 Alfa Romeo 155 V6 Ti

Engine: 2.5-liter V6
Horsepower: 420
Redline: 11,500 (peak power)

1997 Mercedes CLK GTR

Engine: 6.0-liter V12
Horsepower: 600
Redline: 7,500 rpm

2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1

Engine: 6.2-liter V8
Horsepower: 755
Redline: 6,500 rpm

1973 Lancia Stratos HF

Engine: 2.4 -liter V6
Horsepower: 188
Redline: 9,000 rpm

1992 McLaren F1 GTR

Engine: 6.0-liter V12
Horsepower: 600
Redline: 7,500 rpm

1957 Jaguar XKSS

Engine: 3.4-liter inline-six
Horsepower: 250
Redline: 6,000 rpm

1962 Alfa Romeo GTA

Engine: 1.6-liter inline-four
Horsepower: 115
Redline: 5,600 rpm

