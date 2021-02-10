Back in late 2018, Audi announced that their second entry into the electric car field would be a sport sedan boasting the name E-Tron GT. Paired with splashy debut of a really, really, ridiculously good-looking concept version, with an assist from Robert Downey Jr. (whose Iron Man-era renaissance has paralleled the Audis that Tony Stark drives) and an appearance in Avengers: Endgame, the E-Tron GT seemed exactly the sort of model VW's primary luxury brand would need to woo people over to an electric future.

Now, after more than two years of waiting (and one pandemic that made it seem more like half a decade), Audi is finally ready to release the production E-Tron GT on the world. And luckily, it seems to be everything we hoped it would be when we first saw that concept version back in the pre-COVID, pre-Blip world of 2018.