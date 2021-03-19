The Hyundai Santa Cruz Pickup: Everything You Need to Know
Hyundai has a cool-looking new pickup arriving soon. And here's everything you need to know about it.
Right now, Hyundai hard at work creating its first truck for American audiences: the Santa Cruz. The new pickup should debut soon, and arrive later this year as a 2022 model year vehicle. We’ve seen it in concept form (pictured here and in other parts of the gallery), we've seen it testing under camouflage and we've even seen its undisguised body in the daylight. But hard information has been a bit more tightly sealed than, say, some of Ford’s recent releases.
Still, we're not operating in a complete information vacuum; we've managed to pull together some pieces of the puzzle. Here’s what you should know about the new Hyundai pickup truck.
Hyundai is pitching the Santa Cruz as a segment-redefining crossover truck — and they aren’t shying away from the term crossover. It's expected to use the same unibody platform as Hyundai’s Santa Fe midsize SUV. Think of it as a less dumpy-looking Honda Ridgeline, or a more truck-like Subaru Baja.
It should look pretty darn cool. Hyundai appears to be keeping a lot of the initial concept’s suaveness while stretching it into a four-door vehicle. The grille will be more expansive than the concept seen here, in line with Hyundai’s present design language (as seen on the Tucson, Elantra and Sonata, among others). And while the concept was a 2+2 door extended cab, expect the production version to be a proper crew cab with four full doors.
Likely four-cylinder ones, since those make up most of Hyundai's lineup. We've read several guesses based on Hyundai’s product lineup: the related Santa Fe uses 191-horsepower and 277-hp turbocharged versions of Hyundai’s 2.5-liter inline-four; we’ve also seen Hyundai's 2.0-liter and 2.4-liter engines — or even the 3.8-liter V6 from the Palisade — thrown out as options.
It seems so. The Santa Cruz has been spotted gallivanting through deep sand and towing substantial trailers. It’s not quite clear how big a payload the bed will handle, but it should be more spacious than the Baja.
The starting prices of the various Sante Fe trims stretch from around $26,000 to $42,000. That should be a solid benchmark for where the Santa Cruz ends up. (Hyundai likes to offer a good value proposition, after all.) Judging from other segments, the Santa Cruz should start a bit cheaper than midsize truck rivals, but more expensive than the Ford Maverick.
Hyundai has described the Santa Cruz market as millennial “Urban Adventurers.” Think young, outdoorsy people who are in the market for a robust, adventurous crossover, like the utility of the truck bed — and won’t get hung up on whether it should be called a "truck" based on its unibody construction.
