Right now, Hyundai hard at work creating its first truck for American audiences: the Santa Cruz. The new pickup should debut soon, and arrive later this year as a 2022 model year vehicle. We’ve seen it in concept form (pictured here and in other parts of the gallery), we've seen it testing under camouflage and we've even seen its undisguised body in the daylight. But hard information has been a bit more tightly sealed than, say, some of Ford’s recent releases.

Still, we're not operating in a complete information vacuum; we've managed to pull together some pieces of the puzzle. Here’s what you should know about the new Hyundai pickup truck.