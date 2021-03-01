It's all but guaranteed that Ford will debut its all-new Maverick later this year, growing its vehicle lineup with the small pickup truck that should slot below the Ranger. And it seems the Maverick may end up being Ford's most affordable vehicle, period.
Admittedly, we're talking about a seriously-stripped-down truck at that price point. Ford Authority believes it would have two-wheel drive (likely front-wheel-drive, in fact) and could feature cost-saving measures like a naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine and a torsion beam rear suspension setup. Previous reporting has suggested Ford could also cut costs by offering a manual transmission on that base spec version.
On top of that, destination charges and fees would likely take the Maverick's true base price north of $20,000. But that's still cheap. And Ford would be running a vehicle that looks like a good-looking, four-door Ford truck against other manufacturers' econoboxes — which would seemingly be a huge competitive advantage in today's truck-obsessed market.
Of course, you'll likely be able to spend way more than $20K if you want. Based on truck buying trends, we're guessing most buyers will end up with a leveled-up all-wheel-drive version that should share features with the Ford Escape and Bronco Sport. We've also had reports Ford plans to offer the Maverick with a more rugged Timberline trim, akin to the offerings in the Explorer and Expedition SUVs. That would give the Maverick an upgraded suspension, Pirelli Scorpion all-terrain tires, blacked-out detailing and an upgraded front fascia to improve its off-road capabilities.
Outerknown's ultra-sustainable garments are essential for anyone who wants to believe in what they wear while also being more comfortable than they've ever been. This blanket shirt is truly the closest thing you can get to wearing your favorite throw.
Anthony Bourdain always said you really only needed one good knife in the kitchen. This one could be it. It is made with a fiberglass handle and a three-layer blade construction that will stand the test of time.
Huckberry and Timex threw it back to the 70s and 80s with this collaboration. Starting with a blank slate, the brands led with the iconic cola colorway, added a military-inspired dial and finished it off with a woven stainless steel bracelet and aluminum timing bezel.
This matches the lowest price we've seen on Apple's premium AirPods. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still make the AirPods Pro tough to beat.
A wireless charger looks great on your desk and keeps excess cords out of the way. This one is wrapped in Horween leather for a rugged look and can charge any wireless-compatible iPhones plus AirPods and AirPods Pro.
Now that many of us are working exclusively from home, Wi-Fi connectivity has never been more precious. Make sure your entire home is covered with this Wi-Fi extender, which can boost coverage up to 1,200 feet and connect to 20 devices.
Being at home more often is a blessing to many of us, but only if our home is prepared for our presence. If the air is getting a little stale and dry, pick up a humidifier to bring your space back to life and give you some fresh breathing room just in time for allergy season.
Using half bison fiber and half wool, the Bison Ultralight weighs less than a pound and offers extremely well insulation. It also sports a recycled ripstop shell with a PFC-free DWR coating and compactly folds into its own pocket.
Best Made is back and we're grateful because it means we have access to its thoughtfully made goods that are always high quality. This pocket knife is forged by a fifth-generation Japanese blade maker and will develop a patina over time that is unique to you.
Solo Stove took the 360 Airflow Design that made its fire pit so exceptional and turned it into a charcoal grill that is perfect for backyard hangs. This bundle comes with the grill, a grill stand, a cover, a carry case, plus briquettes and starters to get you going.
With a not-too-short-but-not-too-long 8-inch inseam, these versatile shorts are excellent for going out for a run but won't show too much skin when you head to the gym. Plus, they have four pockets. Who doesn't love pockets?
Making more coffee from home now? So are we. Ditch the Mr. Coffee and unlock all the flavor your freshly roasted beans have to offer with a french press. It is super simple to use and really does make exceptional coffee.
Stasher bags are one of our favorite alternatives to single-use plastic wrap and bags. They keep your food fresh, contain no BPA and are dishwasher and microwave safe. Plus, you can also use them for marinades or sous vide thanks to their Pinch-Loc seal.
A midweight insulated jacket is a must-have in every outdoor enthusiast's wardrobe. This one from The North Face is packed with features, including a DWR finish to fend off light rain, post-consumer recycled insulation and is packable for easy stowing (or for use as a travel pillow).
This smart vacuum senses when it is full, locks itself back into its port and empties without any work on your end. It also keeps a record of its ventures into your home, making for more efficient journeys in the future. This combo includes an Echo Dot for only $10, which is a valuable add-on that has many more benefits than just the vacuum connectivity.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io