The Best Rooftop Cargo Boxes You Can Buy

In theory, at least, station wagons, SUVs and minivans offer a lot of cargo space. But throw children, dogs and stuff into the mix, and it can become difficult to hold all of your gear. A rooftop cargo box can be a great solution for adding storage capacity for skis, snowboards and camping gear. It can also be a more cost-effective option than leveling up to a pricey full-size SUV that may prove unwieldy in real life.

You can score a cheap cargo carrier, but if you travel frequently, it may make sense to invest in one of the best rooftop cargo boxes from brands like Yakima or Thule. Spending more can get you more durable, lightweight materials, a more aerodynamic design to reduce noise and improve fuel economy and a simpler, more secure setup process.

One factor to consider when buying a rooftop cargo box is rack compatibility. Does the cargo carrier work with any roof rack, or does it require a brand-specific one? Another important consideration is size. The last thing you want to do is make a significant investment in a rooftop cargo box and find out it's not big enough to accommodate what you want to carry.