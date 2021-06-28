The Last Old-School BMW Is Set to Arrive Next Week

If there's one carmaker that has long seemed to have no qualms about setting fire to the past in order to fuel its future, it's BMW. From the Bangle era of design to the modern push into electrification, the company long beloved by enthusiasts for simply building clean, classic driving machines has been challenging preconceptions for decades now.

But while vehicles like the iX might seem off-putting to those fans of Bimmers of yore, the carmaker does still make some vehicles that appeal to people who fell in love with BMW thanks to cars like the E39 and E30. The company's M models still keep the Ultimate Driving Machine faith, even if, in some cases, you have to look past their faces to see the inner beauty. But if you're not willing and able to shell out the bucks for those models, don't worry — BMW has a new forthcoming model that seems likely to satisfy your craving. Prepare yourself to meet the 2022 BMW 2 Series.