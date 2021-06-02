BMW's Future in America Has Been Revealed

These days, the new hip thing to do in the automotive world is go electric. Everyone's doing it, from sports car companies like Porsche and Lamborghini to truck-and-SUV mainstays like Ford and GMC — and BMW is no exception. After all, Tesla has already proven just how deep and wide the market is for high-end electric sedans and SUVs, and with Bimmer's traditional arch-rivals of Mercedes-Benz and Audi planning EV onslaughts of their own, the Bavarian Motor Werks has little choice but to respond in kind.

We've know for a while now what the tip of BMW's electric spear would be: the iX crossover and the i4 sedan. We've seen them teased almost endlessly for some time, but now, BMW has finally given us all the details about the two electric vehicles' arrival in America, complete with pricing, range and all those juicy high-tech features. Here's what we know.