The Honda Passport didn't really need much of an off-road upgrade

The changes may seem superficial, but — in classic Honda fashion — it’s a coldly rational analysis of where its SUVs are falling short. The Passport is a damn good crossover: it’s cavernous, has Honda’s incredible torque-vectoring all-wheel-drive system, is excellent to drive on the road and is pretty handy off-road, with just over eight inches of ground clearance. Sure, the Passport is getting a tad dated, and the Kia Telluride now exists — but for most buyers, the Passport will be one of the best SUVs they can buy.