How does the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe drive?

Coupe or not, the AMG GLE 63 S is the result of some supremely impressive engineering. This SUV weighs more than a full-size pickup. Yet, it accelerates from 0-60 mph in about 3.7 seconds officially (the standard SUV did it in 3.4 seconds in Car and Driver testing), the same speed as the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing.

And raw speed is only one of its tricks. The AMG GLE 63 S Coupe corners deftly with an almost unnatural flatness. The nine-speed transmission is smooth; the mild-hybrid EQ Boost system annihilates turbo lag and provides even more low-end grunt. And unlike that CT5-V Blackwing, you can take it off-road via Trail and Sand modes. It can do basically everything...except hit 20 mpg in EPA testing.

Just as impressive: how well the AMG GLE 63 S Coupe drives when it’s not on the limit. The ride quality is excellent in ratcheted down driving modes, especially considering that my car was riding on 22-inch wheels. It’s super quiet — my tester had the acoustic side window glass. A lot of people will buy the AMG GLE 63 S simply because it’s the top of the line. And it can be the un-intimidating luxury SUV they are looking for.

It’s smart that it’s a lovely car when you’re not on the limit, because it’s really hard to push this car’s limits. You can be hoofing it at nearly 90 on the interstate and have the cylinder deactivation light pop on repeatedly.