Cadillac's CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwings Are the Ultimate Sleeper Cars

Cadillac has rebranded itself ad nauseam in the 21st century. Model nomenclature has shfited multiple times. There was that brief relocation to New York. There was the subscription app — officially on hiatus. We've had cars. We've had crossovers. We've had SUVs. We've had pickup trucks. We're on the cusp of yet one more transition to building urbane, opulent electric vehicles.

But the only change that has resonated — at least with car people — has been the V-Series, Cadillac's performance sub-brand. The V cars haven't had an imprimatur hewn from decades of racing success, but they have aspired to be the perfect road cars for people who like to race.



For the current generation V cars, Cadillac took the same route Mercedes did with AMG and BMW did with M. They created an accessible middle tier of V cars for those who wanted the badge but not the unadulterated firepower. But it got a bit confusing. Cadillac gave us depowered CT4-V and CT5-V sedans. Then they assured us the proper V cars were coming, but they would be known as the CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwing. To sprinkle in some extra confusion, neither would pack Cadillac's brand new — and almost immediately mothballed — 4.2-liter Blackwing V8.



So, now we have the proper V car successors to the CTS-V and ATS-V. They have an undeniably cool name, and they're aiming to be the apotheosis of Cadillac combustion performance — which is saying something. Also, they arrive at about the weirdest time conceivable; Cadillac is going 100 percent electric, and the current CT4 and CT5 are basically dead on the development vine. By the latter part of this decade, Cadillac may not have a V8 — or even a sedan — in its lineup.



It took a while due to scheduling conflicts, but we finally got behind the wheel of both the CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwings. We had to drive both cars in one morning in Pittsburgh, and most of it was not on public roads. But we still got enough seat time to get a taste of the cars instant historians are placing among the greatest driver's cars of all time. And that contention is not without merit.