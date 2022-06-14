The 2024 Toyota Compact Cruiser EV: What You Need to Know

Back in December, Toyota revealed an absolute onslaught of new electric car concepts. My eyes immediately flew to the back corner, where there was an electric pickup that looked very much like a Tacoma EV...and right next to it was a small, boxy, off-road SUV with heavy cladding, a skid plate and a roof rack. Toyota is calling the concept the Compact Cruiser EV.

Here's what we know about the Compact Cruiser EV so far.