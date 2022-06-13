BMW professes to build the ultimate driving machine. Perhaps the purest distillation of that vision is the M2, the high-performance version of the 2 Series Coupe. BMW for the 2023 model year.

We already knew that it would be BMW's last pure-combustion M model; now, the brand has just dropped a new teaser image of the new sports car testing on track at the Salzburgring in Austria and more details about what we can expect — beyond it not having an enormous kidney grille.