The New BMW M2 Keeps the Manual, Scores a Big Performance Upgrade
BMW just confirmed some exciting new details.
BMW professes to build the ultimate driving machine. Perhaps the purest distillation of that vision is the M2, the high-performance version of the 2 Series Coupe. BMW for the 2023 model year.
We already knew that it would be BMW's last pure-combustion M model; now, the brand has just dropped a new teaser image of the new sports car testing on track at the Salzburgring in Austria and more details about what we can expect — beyond it not having an enormous kidney grille.
The M2 will get the same engine and braking system from the M3 and M4 models, a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six. BMW will offer the M2 with six-speed manual and eight-speed automatic transmission options.
BMW says the performance level will be similar to the previous-generations hardcore M2 CS version, released as a cut above the M2 Competition. That car had 444 horsepower, and Car and Driver clocked it accelerating from 0-60 mph in 3.9 seconds.
An output of around 450 hp would be a substantial bump over the standard 2 Series, which tops out at 382 hp with the same 3.0-liter inline-six Toyota uses for the Supra.
BMW noted two optional features for the M2: a carbon-fiber roof and carbon bucket seats for the driver and passenger.
BMW says the 2023 M2 will get its global premiere in October. The market launch for the M2 will happen in April 2023. That information comes from BMW's international media site, so we don't know the exact timing for the American release yet.
