Today's Top Stories
1
Alternatives to High-End Bourbon You Have Try
2
Longines Has a Watch for Every Style of Dad
3
The Best Outdoor Furniture Brands to Shop Online
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
The Best Mattress Deals Across the Web

The New BMW M2 Keeps the Manual, Scores a Big Performance Upgrade

BMW just confirmed some exciting new details.

By Tyler Duffy
camouflaged bmw m2 testing on track in austria
Uwe Fischer

BMW professes to build the ultimate driving machine. Perhaps the purest distillation of that vision is the M2, the high-performance version of the 2 Series Coupe. BMW for the 2023 model year.

We already knew that it would be BMW's last pure-combustion M model; now, the brand has just dropped a new teaser image of the new sports car testing on track at the Salzburgring in Austria and more details about what we can expect — beyond it not having an enormous kidney grille.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The new BMW M2 will borrow from the M3 and M4 — and offer a manual
bmw m2 testing on track at austria
BMW

The M2 will get the same engine and braking system from the M3 and M4 models, a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six. BMW will offer the M2 with six-speed manual and eight-speed automatic transmission options.

The new M2 will deliver performance similar to the previous M2 CS
bmw m2 testing on track at austria
BMW

BMW says the performance level will be similar to the previous-generations hardcore M2 CS version, released as a cut above the M2 Competition. That car had 444 horsepower, and Car and Driver clocked it accelerating from 0-60 mph in 3.9 seconds.

An output of around 450 hp would be a substantial bump over the standard 2 Series, which tops out at 382 hp with the same 3.0-liter inline-six Toyota uses for the Supra.

BMW will offer some sporty lightweight options for the M2
bmw m2 testing on track at austria
BMW

BMW noted two optional features for the M2: a carbon-fiber roof and carbon bucket seats for the driver and passenger.

The BMW M2's arrival is only a few months away
bmw m2 testing on track at austria
BMW

BMW says the 2023 M2 will get its global premiere in October. The market launch for the M2 will happen in April 2023. That information comes from BMW's international media site, so we don't know the exact timing for the American release yet.

LEARN MORE

The Best Cars You Can Buy in 2022
ford maverick
Ford

Looking for a great new ride? Start looking here.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
Dive Into Seiko's 2022 Watch Lineup (So Far)
We've Entered Seth Rogen's L.A. Era
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Save Up to 50% at This Can't-Miss REI Sale
5 Cool New Brands We Spotted at OR Summer 2022
Forget Every Other Coffee Grinder & Just Buy This
Huckberry Has Your Last-Minute Father's Day Gift
Adventure-Inspired Whiskey Glasses Are on Sale Now
Apple's AirPods Are All Up to 38% Off
What You Can Do With the New Apple WatchOS 9 Faces
Step Inside the Oscar's of Cologne