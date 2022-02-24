What are the best new cars to buy? It's a tricky question to answer, and heavily dependent on what you're looking for. Some vehicles provide value; others shoot for excellence. Some try to be generalists; others specialize in one specific aspect. You may be looking for a hyper-efficient electric car or still want a raucous-sounding V8. We're not here to judge.

What unites the best cars, whatever their purposes, is that they go above and beyond what they need to be. Whether it's a trusted icon that has been mastering the art for decades or an upstart catching one of those cars' product planners napping, the best cars do that little bit extra to provide the optimal driving experience.

There are plenty of new cars out there — and we at the Gear Patrol motoring section have driven most of them. Here is our authoritative (though admittedly subjective) list of the best cars you can buy in 2022.