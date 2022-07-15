Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals of Amazon Prime Day Still Going
2
Introducing My Favorite Neighbor Cabernet
3
Brighten Your Summer with July's New Fitness Gear
4
Elevate Your Backyard with These Outdoor Pieces
5
Upgrade Your Wardrobe With This Loopwheel Tee

Hyundai's Electric Sports Car Future Looks Absolutely Epic

Retro looks. Sustainable powertrains. Can't lose

By Tyler Duffy
hyundai n vision 74 concept on tarmac with a dark smoky background
Hyundai

Hyundai is building out its high-performance "N" sub-brand. They just celebrated what they called "N Day 2022" by unveiling two new performance cars and confirming that one of our most anticipated electric cars — one that will more than soften the blow of losing the Veloster N — arrives next year.

Here's a rundown of what you need to know.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Ioniq 5 N arrives in 2023
hyundai ioniq 5
Hyundai

Hyundai confirmed it will release its first N branded vehicle in 2023: the Ioniq 5 N. We loved the standard Ioniq 5. So did just about everyone else; it swept multiple World Car of the Year awards. The one thing it lacks is truly sporty handling, which an N version should more than resolve.

We don't have the details on the Ioniq 5 N. But if it tracks with the Kia EV6 GT, it should be an absolute monster with around 577 horsepower and 546 lb-ft of torque and accelerate from 0-60 mph in about 3.5 seconds.

Speaking of 577 hp...meet the RN22e concept
hyundai rn22e electric performance concept with its lights on on a dark track
Hyundai

Hyundai unveiled the RN22e concept, which is based on the just released Ioniq 6 sedan and likely foreshadows a future Ioniq 6 N. It packs the same 577 hp and 546 lb-ft electric motor as the EV6 GT, has an estimated top speed of more than 155 mph.

The RN22e runs on the E-GMP platform so it can still charge from 10-80% in just 18 minutes if you can find the right charger. And the swooping silhouette looks a bit more natural with the giant wing on the back.

Oh, and check out the bonkers hydrogen-powered N Vision 74
hyundai n vision 74 parked in front of a racing garage
Hyundai

Hyundai didn't limit itself to performance EVs. They also showed off the N Vision 74, a high-performance hydrogen fuel cell hybrid. It looks cool and retro. And it puts out a combined 671 hp and 664 lb-ft of torque and can also hit a top speed of 155 mph.

LEARN MORE

The 34 Electric Cars We're Most Excited to Drive in the Future
mercedes eqg concept
Mercedes-Benz

The next few years will be packed with new EVs. These are the ones that have us jazzed the most.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
Shop Brady Brand's Up to 60% Off Sale
Satisfy x Norda Release New Trail Running Shoe
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Save Up to 50% at This Can't-Miss REI Sale
Brands Are Branching Out Into Vintage
The Best Deals of Amazon Prime Day Still Going
Hoka Keeps Soaring with the All-New Bondi 8
The New Balance 574 Legacy Is a Tribute to 1988
The 2023 Toyota Crown: A Sexier, Sportier Avalon
This Lux Camping Trailer Makes Water From the Air
These Affordable E-Bikes Are Even Cheaper Today