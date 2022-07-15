Hyundai's Electric Sports Car Future Looks Absolutely Epic
Retro looks. Sustainable powertrains. Can't lose
Hyundai is building out its high-performance "N" sub-brand. They just celebrated what they called "N Day 2022" by unveiling two new performance cars and confirming that one of our most anticipated electric cars — one that will more than soften the blow of losing the Veloster N — arrives next year.
Here's a rundown of what you need to know.
Hyundai confirmed it will release its first N branded vehicle in 2023: the Ioniq 5 N. We loved the standard Ioniq 5. So did just about everyone else; it swept multiple World Car of the Year awards. The one thing it lacks is truly sporty handling, which an N version should more than resolve.
We don't have the details on the Ioniq 5 N. But if it tracks with the Kia EV6 GT, it should be an absolute monster with around 577 horsepower and 546 lb-ft of torque and accelerate from 0-60 mph in about 3.5 seconds.
Hyundai unveiled the RN22e concept, which is based on the just released Ioniq 6 sedan and likely foreshadows a future Ioniq 6 N. It packs the same 577 hp and 546 lb-ft electric motor as the EV6 GT, has an estimated top speed of more than 155 mph.
The RN22e runs on the E-GMP platform so it can still charge from 10-80% in just 18 minutes if you can find the right charger. And the swooping silhouette looks a bit more natural with the giant wing on the back.
Hyundai didn't limit itself to performance EVs. They also showed off the N Vision 74, a high-performance hydrogen fuel cell hybrid. It looks cool and retro. And it puts out a combined 671 hp and 664 lb-ft of torque and can also hit a top speed of 155 mph.
