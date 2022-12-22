The 2022 Hyundai Kona N Review: Fun, Wild and Weird

Cars like the GTI and Honda Civic Type R are in the rock opera stage — still awesome, but very technical, sophisticated and self-consciously trying to hit the apex of their potential. The Hyundai N cars, in contrast, bring things back toward the smashing guitars and exploding drum kits stage.

The N cars are brash by design — catering to the heart more than the head. And while rivals can mellow out a bit and be civil. the Hyundais stride right up to (and probably beyond) the point where they could be tolerable daily drivers. The Kona N fits right in that mold; it's wild, interesting and charming…to a point.

The Kona N does moderate its throttle mapping, and the normal drive modes can be downright boring. I spent the first few minutes of my first drive frantically pressing the N button on the right side of the wheel to get the magic to start. I finally tried the left side. Then the infotainment screen flipped, the car roared to life — with more of a flat tone than the Veloster N — and immediately shot forward like a rocket.

Driving the Kona N spiritedly on back roads is fun. It’s super quick. You get grippy Pirelli summer tires (miraculously, still on my test car in November), relatively spot-on steering and a lot of feedback from the road. But unlike a GTI or a Type R, it doesn’t feel ironed over at all. You have a high center of gravity and a short wheelbase — 4.5 inches shorter than the Elantra N’s — which adds up to less stability. Normally=smoothed-out features like torque steer, body roll and tires scrambling for grip are readily apparent.

Still, my immediate inclination after wrestling it down my loop of curvy roads was to turn right and do it over again. (I opted to turn left and not leave my daughter stranded at daycare.)

The trouble with the Kona N is it’s deeply uncomfortable, even by hot hatch standards. The suspension is incredibly stiff. And there’s no Comfort Mode, only a slightly less jarring one. Your body jiggles around like a less extreme version of the porpoising that happened in F1 last season. Taking the Kona N down to Detroit for a date night, I had to engage all the softest setting and drive slowly in the right lane, as the car was giving my wife motion sickness.