Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals You Can Shop Online
2
Transition to Fall With These Wardrobe Essentials
3
Brighten Your Summer with July's New Fitness Gear
4
A Day in Southern California With Fox Racing
5
Win a Summer Adventure Pack Worth Over $2,000

The Polestar 3: Everything You Need to Know

Polestar is coming after Porsche and Tesla with their first SUV.

By Tyler Duffy
polestar 3 suv shot from the side in an empty studio with overhead lighting
Stefan Isaksson

Volvo's electric performance brand Polestar will debut its third vehicle, the Polestar 3, this year. The Polestar 3 will be a two-row SUV. It should be related to Volvo's upcoming electric flagship SUV —which may be called the Embla — but be sportier and more powerful. Polestar expects it to be a strong seller and a major component of their plan to expand production tenfold by 2025.

Here's what we know about the Polestar 3.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
When will the Polestar 3 arrive?
polestar 3
Polestar

Polestar is planning to debut the Polestar 3 in October 2022. The brand will begin taking orders on the day of the launch. Production will start in early 2023 at Volvo's plant in South Carolina.

The Polestar 3 should have more than 300 miles of range
polestar 3 suv in a studio in camouflage
Stefan Isaksson

The Polestar 3 will launch as a dual-motor all-wheel drive vehicle with a "large" battery. A single-motor version should follow afterward. Polestar is targeting 600 km of range under WLTP testing. That should translate to more than 300 miles under EPA testing, a figure comparable to the Tesla Model Y.

The Polestar 3 will also pack the latest Volvo's "best-in-class" lidar sensors with the brand's "Autonomous Highway Piloting System."

Expect the Polestar 3 to be more expensive than the Tesla Model Y
polestar 3
Polestar

According to Automotive News, the Polestar 3 will cost more than the Polestar 2. It reportedly will start at around $75,000 and top out at around $110,000. That would — unless Tesla changes the pricing, which happens frequently — make the Polestar 3 more expensive than the Tesla Model Y. The pricing may be positioned to rival against the Porsche Taycan.

There will be a swoopier Polestar 4 to follow
future polestar 4 suv under a sheet
Polestar

Polestar has confirmed it is building a Polestar 4, shown here under the sheet. It should be a coupe-styled version of the Polestar 3 with a sloping rear roofline, which is apparent in the preview image Polestar provided.

The Cheapest Electric Cars You Can Buy in 2022
2022 chevrolet bolt euv
Chevrolet

Going zero emission does not have to be a huge expenditure.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
Lincoln's Design Director Sees Promise in Tomorrow
A Bunch of Crocs Clogs Are Up to 40% Off Right Now
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Rivian's Next SUV May Be the One You Really Want
These Affordable E-Bikes Are Even Cheaper Today
Altra Debuts Trail Runner with BOA Fit System
The 8 Best Cannabis Apps to Download Now
These Cheap Wireless Earbuds Are Truly Unique
The Best Patio Furniture Sales You Can Shop Now
Chubbies Released First-Ever Performance Pant
The BMW Neue Klasse: Everything You Need to Know