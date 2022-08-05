The Polestar 3: Everything You Need to Know

Volvo's electric performance brand Polestar will debut its third vehicle, the Polestar 3, this year. The Polestar 3 will be a two-row SUV. It should be related to Volvo's upcoming electric flagship SUV —which may be called the Embla — but be sportier and more powerful. Polestar expects it to be a strong seller and a major component of their plan to expand production tenfold by 2025.

Here's what we know about the Polestar 3.

