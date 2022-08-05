The Polestar 3: Everything You Need to Know
Polestar is coming after Porsche and Tesla with their first SUV.
Volvo's electric performance brand Polestar will debut its third vehicle, the Polestar 3, this year. The Polestar 3 will be a two-row SUV. It should be related to Volvo's upcoming electric flagship SUV —which may be called the Embla — but be sportier and more powerful. Polestar expects it to be a strong seller and a major component of their plan to expand production tenfold by 2025.
Here's what we know about the Polestar 3.
Polestar is planning to debut the Polestar 3 in October 2022. The brand will begin taking orders on the day of the launch. Production will start in early 2023 at Volvo's plant in South Carolina.
The Polestar 3 will launch as a dual-motor all-wheel drive vehicle with a "large" battery. A single-motor version should follow afterward. Polestar is targeting 600 km of range under WLTP testing. That should translate to more than 300 miles under EPA testing, a figure comparable to the Tesla Model Y.
The Polestar 3 will also pack the latest Volvo's "best-in-class" lidar sensors with the brand's "Autonomous Highway Piloting System."
According to Automotive News, the Polestar 3 will cost more than the Polestar 2. It reportedly will start at around $75,000 and top out at around $110,000. That would — unless Tesla changes the pricing, which happens frequently — make the Polestar 3 more expensive than the Tesla Model Y. The pricing may be positioned to rival against the Porsche Taycan.
Polestar has confirmed it is building a Polestar 4, shown here under the sheet. It should be a coupe-styled version of the Polestar 3 with a sloping rear roofline, which is apparent in the preview image Polestar provided.
