11 Old Cars You Won't Believe People Bought New in 2022

The car industry has been dealing with a massive inventory shortage amidst great demand. This has led to record profits for car dealers, marking up new vehicles and flipping trade-ins. Desperate buyers have been forced to settle and — in some cases it appears — walk away with anything dealers had kicking around the back of their lots.

We perused the year-end car sales data for 2022, in a search for the rarest and weirdest cars dealerships sold new. Each of these vehicles has been off the market for at least two years and sold less than 10 units in 2022.

Toyota dealers have finally cleared out their FJ Cruiser stock (though they did move 48 Land Cruisers). Dodge has still been selling cars that have been sitting around unloved since the Obama administration. Not featuring on this list is the excellent Fiat 124 Spider as 24 buyers scored them on the cheap last year.

Here are 11 cars you'd be shocked were still sold new in 2022.