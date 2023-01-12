Today's Top Stories
11 Old Cars You Won't Believe People Bought New in 2022

One All-American hero went to a dealership and drove home in a new Dodge Viper.

By Tyler Duffy
©2015 richard princerichardrprincephotocomwwwrprincephotocom631 427 0460 usa
Dodge

The car industry has been dealing with a massive inventory shortage amidst great demand. This has led to record profits for car dealers, marking up new vehicles and flipping trade-ins. Desperate buyers have been forced to settle and — in some cases it appears — walk away with anything dealers had kicking around the back of their lots.

We perused the year-end car sales data for 2022, in a search for the rarest and weirdest cars dealerships sold new. Each of these vehicles has been off the market for at least two years and sold less than 10 units in 2022.

Toyota dealers have finally cleared out their FJ Cruiser stock (though they did move 48 Land Cruisers). Dodge has still been selling cars that have been sitting around unloved since the Obama administration. Not featuring on this list is the excellent Fiat 124 Spider as 24 buyers scored them on the cheap last year.

Here are 11 cars you'd be shocked were still sold new in 2022.

Dodge Dart
2016 dodge dart limited
Dodge
  • Last Model Year: 2016
  • Units Sold in 2022: 4
Dodge Viper
2017 dodge viper gtc painted in “1 of 1” custom matte finish exterior with time attack group 10 package
FCA US LLC
  • Last Model Year: 2017
  • Units Sold in 2022: 1

Chrysler 200
2017 chrysler 200s awd
FCA US LLC
  • Last Model Year: 2017
  • Units Sold in 2022: 2
Infiniti Q70
the 2016 infiniti q70 premium select edition's exterior offers dark chrome trim, a darkened lower rear bumper, a rear decklid spoiler and unique design and color 20 inch aluminum alloy wheels with 24540r20 all season performance tires the interior of the q70 premium select edition is highlighted by unique graphite or stone semi aniline leather seating, suede like headliner, aluminum interior trim, illuminated kickplates and floor mats with contrasting piping
Infiniti
  • Last Model Year: 2019
  • Units Sold in 2022: 1
Fiat 500
2019 fiat 500 urbana edition
FCA US LLC
  • Last Model Year: 2019
  • Units Sold in 2022: 8
Alfa Romeo 4C
2019 alfa romeo 4c
Alfa Romeo
  • Last Model Year: 2020
  • Units Sold in 2022: 1

Kia Cadenza
kia cadenza parked in a driveway
Kia
  • Last Model Year: 2020
  • Units Sold in 2022: 1
Lexus GS
lexus gs from the front in a beach parking lot
Lexus
  • Last Model Year: 2020
  • Units Sold in 2022: 2

Acura RLX
2019 acura rlx sport hybrid parked by a mountain road
Acura
  • Last Model Year: 2020
  • Units Sold in 2o22: 3
BMW i8
bmw i8 roadster
Will Sabel Courtney
  • Last Model Year: 2020
  • Units Sold in 2022: 5

Fiat 500L
fiat 500l
Fiat
  • Last Model Year: 2020
  • Units Sold in 2022: 8
