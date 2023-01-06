13 New Cars We Can't Wait to Drive in 2023
Fancy new electric cars? Naturally-aspirated sports cars? We're here (and excited) to judge.
2022 was a momentous year in the automotive world. We drove Ford's revolutionary new F-150 Lightning, the new ZR2 edition of the Silverado, the new J300 Land Cruiser in Lexus LX 600 form, the Bronco Raptor and the 700-horsepower F-15o Raptor R. And it looks like 2023 should offer ample excitement as well.
We've got new electric cars, trucks and naturally-aspirated sports cars. Ferrari and Lamborghini have some atypical offerings for us as well. It should be another fun transition year behind the wheel. And we can't wait to get started.
Here are 13 awesome new cars we can't wait to drive in 2023.
Kia nailed the affordable family crossover with the Telluride. They have one of the most exciting new EVs on the market with the new EV6. Naturally enough, their next effort will be the EV9, a boxy, electric take on the Telluride.
The XM is only BMW's second purely-M-designed vehicle, after the M1 supercar of yore. It looks vulgar. But it sounds like it will be an absolute beast with a V8 plug-in hybrid powertrain pumping out 644 hp and eventually 735 hp. It should also deliver around 30 miles of EV-only range.
Ford revealed the new Ranger abroad back in 2021. We should meet the new American version — which will include different powertrains and a long-awaited Ranger Raptor edition — this year.
Lamborghini unveiled a wild, off-pavement capable Huracan Sterrato concept. And now it's a production car. The Huracan Sterrato will tear up gravel with its 602-hp V10 while still holding its own on the track. And besides being fun, the Sterrato will probably be more livable every day with the softer suspension and added ground clearance.
Ferrari didn't need to build an SUV. But they're doing it anyway with the new Purosangue. If enthusiasts were affronted by the four-door layout, they'll probably be assuaged by Ferrari dropping in a 700-plus horsepower V12.
Chevy revamped the Colorado for the 2023 model year. The top-of-the-line ZR2 off-roading trim returns. It receives a high-output version of the 2.7-liter inline-four with 310 hp and an impressive 430 lb-ft of torque. And a new Desert Boss package brings beadlock wheels and additional underbody protection.
Ford debuted the all-new 2024 Mustang. They saved the manual transmission for the GT version. And it should — for one more generation at least — be exactly the Mustang enthusiasts want...with a new digital cockpit and an electric drift brake.
Lexus's first take on the electric car looks like a Lexus version of the Toyota bZ4X and Subaru Solterra — and it is. But the RZ 450e will pack some interesting tech to differentiate itself including Lexus's Direct 4 AWD system and a new steer-by-wire system.
The Corvette Z06 may feel a bit like old news at this point. Nonetheless, it's finally entering production. And 670 hp from a naturally-aspirated 5.5-liter V8 is something we'd very much like to experience before the year is out.
It didn't end up having a name like a child, as we'd been led to believe. But Volvo unveiled the EX90, an electric successor to the outstanding XC90 that looks very much like an electric XC90. It will feature either 671 lb-ft of torque or 300 miles of range, depending on the trim, and may arrive at least hardware capable of "unsupervised driving."
Intrigued by the Hyundai Ioniq 5 but not completely sold on the retro-futuristic styling? Here's the statelier Ioniq 6 sedan, which is coming after the Model 3 with Hyundai's fast-charging tech and up to 340 miles of range (claimed, not proven).
Volvo's electric performance Polestar launched what should be their sales demon and Porsche-killer, the Polestar 3. With a sleeker body style, it delivers more range and performance than the Polestar 2. Though it also enters the market at a much ritzier price point.
Honda unveiled the new and significantly boxier Pilot three-row crossover, and it's coming after the Telluride with a new Trailsport trim — think Honda's take on Toyota's TRD. Trailsport was mostly an appearance package in the Passport. But in the Pilot it should bring some genuine capability.
