13 New Cars We Can't Wait to Drive in 2023

2022 was a momentous year in the automotive world. We drove Ford's revolutionary new F-150 Lightning, the new ZR2 edition of the Silverado, the new J300 Land Cruiser in Lexus LX 600 form, the Bronco Raptor and the 700-horsepower F-15o Raptor R. And it looks like 2023 should offer ample excitement as well.

We've got new electric cars, trucks and naturally-aspirated sports cars. Ferrari and Lamborghini have some atypical offerings for us as well. It should be another fun transition year behind the wheel. And we can't wait to get started.

Here are 13 awesome new cars we can't wait to drive in 2023.