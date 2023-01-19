Back in 2021, Volkswagen unveiled what it described as "Project Trinity". It has nothing to do with the character from The Matrix, but if that reference got you thinking sleek and futuristic (although hopefully not about dystopia), you’re in the right mindset. Trinity is part tangible electric car, part broad business initiative — one the manufacturer is calling “Business Model 2.0.”

Here’s everything we know so far about VW’s Project Trinity.