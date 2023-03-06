The 2024 Polaris RZR XP: Everything You Need to Know
After a ground-up overhaul, the new sport side-by-side is more comfortable and more capable.
Off-road (and quirky on-road) vehicle manufacturer Polaris just unveiled the all-new 2024 RZR XP. The brand's best-selling sport side-by-side has received a complete, ground-up overhaul that should make it a far more capable and comfortable option.
Here's what you need to know about the 2024 Polaris RZR XP.
The new RZR XP features a redesigned chassis that is stronger and stiffer for better agility. A new driveline includes strong half shafts, prop shafts and bearings. The RZR XP also adds protection at the front with an integrated bumper and full skid plate.
New mounting and ducting allow the CVT transmission to run cooler, increasing belt life. The RZR XP also offers toolless access with a removable rear bin for easier maintenance work.
Walker Evans Racing Needle Shocks allow up to 20.5 inches of wheel travel in the RZR XP, providing a smoother ride. Polaris moved the front seats an inch lower for a sportier driving position and 1.5 inches back for more leg room. Rear seats are two inches higher to allow those passengers better sight lines.
The RZR XP now offers options for a full door and roof to keep out the elements. Buyers can also add heaters and windshield wipers. The storage box can also now be fitted with a tonneau cover. The RZR XP now offers LED lights and illuminated controls inside for night use.
The 2024 Polaris RZR XP packs a new 999cc 114-horsepower engine — an upgrade from 107 hp in the previous generation — with all-wheel drive and a lower-geared transmission.
Polaris is offering the RZR XP in two- and four-door configurations. There are three trims: Sport, Premium and Ultimate. The starting price will range from $20,999 for the Sport trim through $25,999 for the ultimate. Polaris also makes accessorization easier with mud, trail, backcountry and all-season accessories packages.
The new 2024 Polaris RZR XP will ship to dealers in April.
