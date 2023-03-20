The Porsche 911 Hybrid: Everything You Need to Know

Weight considerations and packaging issues limit what Porsche can do with a hybrid within the current 911's framework. And Blume said the hybrid 911 will not be a plug-in hybrid like the Cayenne or Panamera.

According to Autocar, the hybrid setup will be a small gearbox-mounted electric motor with a battery pack in the back to maintain the 911's traditional rear-biased weight distribution. Porsche will try to shave pounds elsewhere to keep the added weight to a minimum.

Like the Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance, the hybrid will be more about performance than providing substantial EV range. Unlike that Mercedes, Porsche should keep the flat-six rather than downsizing to a four pot.