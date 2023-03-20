Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals You Can Shop Right Now
2
Brew Every Cup That Much Better with TrueBrew
3
Airstream and Studio F.A. Porsche Built a Trailer
4
The Best Things We Drank in March 2023
5
The Ultimate Gear for Commuting in the Rain

The Porsche 911 Hybrid: Everything You Need to Know

It could be the wildest road-legal 911 yet.

By Tyler Duffy
porsche 911 turbo parked beside a curvy mountain road
Porsche

Porsche’s iconic sports car — the reason Porsche became Porsche — is the 911. And it’s about to undergo perhaps the biggest change in its nearly six-decade lineage. The current 992 generation 911 is heading for a model refresh. And Porsche CEO Oliver Blume confirmed to CAR magazine there will be a “very sporty hybridization to the 911.”

Here’s what we know about the hybrid Porsche 911 so far

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Porsche has been testing hybrid versions of the 911

Porsche has been fairly openly testing hybrid 911 prototypes at the Nürburgring. Hybrid cars carry yellow stickers on the front and rear windshields to indicate the engine type for emergency crews.

Don't expect the Hybrid 911 to be a radical rethinking
porsche 911 gt3 touring
Porsche

Weight considerations and packaging issues limit what Porsche can do with a hybrid within the current 911's framework. And Blume said the hybrid 911 will not be a plug-in hybrid like the Cayenne or Panamera.

According to Autocar, the hybrid setup will be a small gearbox-mounted electric motor with a battery pack in the back to maintain the 911's traditional rear-biased weight distribution. Porsche will try to shave pounds elsewhere to keep the added weight to a minimum.

Like the Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance, the hybrid will be more about performance than providing substantial EV range. Unlike that Mercedes, Porsche should keep the flat-six rather than downsizing to a four pot.

A hybrid 911 could be the most powerful road-legal 911 we've seen
porsche 911
Porsche

According to Autocar, the next GT2 RS will be a hybrid. It should pack more than 700 horsepower, start around $300,000 and be the fastest accelerating road-legal 911 we’ve seen. The quickest Porsche 911s have already bucked tradition, ditching manuals for PDK transmissions and incorporating all-wheel drive. So it should not be a huge step to add electric assistance into the mix.

When will the hybrid Porsche 911 arrive?
porsche 911 gt3
Porsche

Porsche has not made any announcements yet. We expect the 911 to be refreshed for the 2024 model year. Porsche typically staggers the release of their cars with higher-end trims coming later. Autocar expects the GT2 RS to hit dealers in 2026. But we could see a hybrid 911 Turbo S before then.

Is there an electric 911 coming?
porsche 911 gt3
Porsche

Not for now. Porsche has ruled out an electric 911 until at least 2030. And the brand left a 911-sized allowance in its lineup for combustion vehicles beyond that, only promising to be 80% electric by 2030. Porsche also plans to ramp up synthetic e-fuel production, which could be the eventual way to keep a combustion 911 alive indefinitely.

The 2026 Porsche Cayenne EV: Everything You Need to Know
porsche cayenne turbo gt
Porsche

Porsche's flagship SUV has some colossal changes coming.

LEARN MORE

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
13 New Cars We Can't Wait to Drive in 2023
These Are the Best Patio Furniture Sales
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Burrow Brings Its Modular Furniture Outside
Filson Just Launched a Must-Shop Warehouse Sale
The Best Cars You Can Buy in 2023
5 Cool New Gadgets to Keep on Your Radar
Action Bronson Transforms the New Balance 990v6
The 2024 Kia EV9: Everything You Need to Know
How to Buy Vintage Jeans Directly from the Source
The Complete Guide to Lodge Cast-Iron Skillets