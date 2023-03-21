Dodge is not converting entirely to e-Muscle yet. But 2023 will be the last year you can buy a Charger or Challenger fitted with the Hemi V8. Dodge is celebrating with a “last call” version of the Challenger, the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170. And even by Dodge Demon standards, it sounds absolutely wild.

Here’s what you need to know about the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170.