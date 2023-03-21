The 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170: Everything You Need to Know
It accelerates from 0-60 mph in 1.66 seconds. And no, that was not a typo.
Dodge is not converting entirely to e-Muscle yet. But 2023 will be the last year you can buy a Charger or Challenger fitted with the Hemi V8. Dodge is celebrating with a “last call” version of the Challenger, the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170. And even by Dodge Demon standards, it sounds absolutely wild.
Here’s what you need to know about the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170.
The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 packs 1,025 horsepower and 945 lb-ft of torque on E85 Ethanol: 900 horsepower and 810 lb-ft on E10. The car unlocks the total horsepower when it detects enough alcohol in the fuel mixture. Previous Demons offered a special red key fob that could unlock the full power. The Challenger SRT Demon 170 only comes with red key fobs.
What does that power mean? Dodge says it accelerates from 0-60 mph in a blistering 1.66 seconds. With a top load of 2.004 gs, the Challenger SRT Demon 170 has the highest g-force acceleration of any production car. The quarter-mile time is an NHRA certified 8.91 seconds at 151.17 mph. The Challenger SRT Demon 170 will also get you an NHRA ban because it’s too quick to drag with a parachute and safety cage.
The Challenger SRT Demon 170 is street-legal. But it comes with several drag-racing modifications. Dodge says the camshaft is the only power component of the engine that was not modified. It comes with Mickey Thompson ET Street R drag radials and fender flares that are staggered with the front tires. It also has Dodge’s TransBrake 2.0, a drag mode suspension, a revised rear suspension that further increases the contact patch and an SRT Power Chiller that diverts the AC to cool the 3.0-liter supercharger’s intercooler.
Opting for the two-piece carbon fiber wheels can bring the weight down to 157 lbs lighter than the Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody.
Dodge offers the Challenger SRT Demon 170 with 14 different exterior color options. The interior can be anything from just a driver’s seat in lightweight cloth to fully appointed Black Nappa leather and Alcantara or Demonic Red Laguna leather interiors.
Starting MSRP for the Challenger SRT Demon 170 is $96,666 (get it?). Dodge will add a destination and handling charge on top of that. The production run will be limited to 3,000 in America and 300 in Canada. The cars will come with a custom Demon-styled decanter with the owner’s name and Vin, coasters, rocks glasses and (far less usefully) whiskey cubes.
Dodge will reign in their “power brokers” a bit. Dealers can still offer the Challenger SRT Demon 170 for above MSRP. But orders that come in at MSRP will receive priority for fulfillment.
Ordering begins on March 27, 2023. Deliveries will start in Q3 2023.
- Powertrain: Supercharged 6.2-liter V8; 8-speed automatic; RWD
- Horsepower: 1,025
- Torque: 945 lb-ft
- 0-60 mph: 1.66 sec
- Seats: Up to 5
