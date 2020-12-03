Ducati's New Monster Is a Lighter, Meaner Beast for 2021

Normally, monsters are the kind of thing you don't want to get meaner as time goes on. They're the sort of thing you want to see vanquished, or at the very least, humbled — made weaker, less intimidating, and less worrisome.
Then again, the Ducati Monster has always been a different kind of beast. The newest version is clearly from the same lineage as Monsters past, dating back more than 25 years to the Monster 900 of 1993 – but for 2021, it's lighter and more playful than before, to hear the brand tell the tale.
Drop the 2021 Monster on the scale when it's empty of fluids, and you should see a reading of 366 pounds — about 40 pounds lighter than the previous Monster 821. That's due to an extensive program of reducing weight everywhere, from the rims to the swingarm and the front frame and rear subframe. Power is up, too, with the new 937-cc twin spitting out 111 horsepower at 9,250 rpm and a broad torque curve that provides a bit more grunt when the engine is turning more slowly.
Yet in spite of the intimidating name, this Monster should be a sweetheart to ride. The steering angle has been increased 7º to 36º for better low-speed maneuvering, while the handlebar has been relocated to a more comfortable position almost three inches closer to the rider. A suite of electronic reins — traction control, ABS cornering and "wheelie control" among them — help keep a handle on this lightweight ball of sport naked fury. And if you really need to make a departure like a bat out of hell, well, there's even launch control.
Andrea Sottana
Andrea Sottana
The new Monster hits North American showrooms in April 2021, with a starting price of $11,895 for the regular version and $12,195 for the Monster Plus, which adds a bit of visual pizzazz. (Those prices are just for the Ducati Red versions; you'll pay $200 more if you want it in Dark Stealth or Aviator Grey.) And of course, if you want to spend more than that, Ducati will offer a host of aftermarket accessories, ranging from exhausts to styling kits to sticker packages.
Right now, Lo & Sons is offering 50 percent off its must-have weekender duffel, the Catalina Deluxe. It features a brilliant bottom pocket that separates dirty shoes and clothes from your clean goods. And a luggage sleeve attaches easily to most wheelie luggage, with adjustable zippers to ensure a close fit.
The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and run commuting. While they go on sale often, 30% off for all colorways is a good find.
The Bambino Plus pulls useful tech from Breville’s larger, pricier options — a three-second heat-up time, shot pre-infusion and its fairly incredible milk wand — while maintaining a consistent, reliable flavor profile.
The 22L Unbound is our pick for Best Soft Cooler because it's sleek, has plenty of storage space (we fit 24 cans of beer), is comfortable to wear on short jaunts and utilizes Hydro Flask's superior insulating technologies to keep contents cool for up to 48 hours.
$289 $144 (50% off) Now's the time to grab travel gear at great prices. Half off a rugged duffel with oversized wheels that can handle almost any terrain? Yes please. Grab one now before they sell out.
Offered in a number of colors and sizes, Zojirushi mugs are renowned for their quality. This one keeps beverages hot for up to six hours, and there’s a five-year warranty on the heat retention, so you’re essentially getting five years of steaming java in one purchase.
Hydro Flask’s new insulated bottle construction features narrower vacuum-sealed walls that make this water bottle lighter than others but no less capable of keeping contents cold, or hot. It’s not just the best insulated water bottle available; it’s one of the best new products of the year.
This linen sheet set is as airy as you’d want it to be, but the weave isn’t too loose either, as was common in testing cheaper linens. The low cost and variety of colors make it a rock-solid starter set.
With an adjustable headrest and a tilt tension adjustment knob, this is the best office chair under $150 we've found. While adjustable armrests would be nice, saving even more on this commendable seating option is too good to pass up.
Our first collab with our friends Taylor Stitch, the Reversible Able Vest (and the Lombarid Jacket as well) offers an Arid Camo on one side with Taylor Stitch's proprietary Boss Duck on the other. Score 18% off on this collab now and snatch one a perfect layering garment. Special funding pricing ends 12/5.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io