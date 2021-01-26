Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Fitness Apps of 2021
2
Everything You Missed at CES 2021
3
Tips to Help You Be More Productive in 2021
4
Who Owns Your Favorite Watch Brand?
5
6 Weird Knives That Are New for 2021

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Royal Enfield's New Continental GT 650 Is a Bloody Good Time

You don’t always have to look back to go forward...but with a retro motorbike this fun, why the hell wouldn’t you?

By Steve Mazzucchi
royal enfield 650 continental gt
Royal Enfield

What is it?

A nod to the stripped-down cafe racers that zipped around London in the 1960s, the 2021 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is a new bike with throwback style and a warmly rumbling heart — an air-cooled, 648cc parallel twin engine.

Is it new?

Yup, but it's been in the works for a minute. Royal Enfield announced its first twin-cylinder bikes since 1970 — the INT 650 and the Continental GT 650 — in the fall of 2018. The third editions of both bikes hit dealers this past fall, and we finally got some seat time in November 2020.

What makes it special?

If I may be shallow for a moment, one thing that really stands out about this bike: its looks. The compact curves, bubbly gas tank and shiny chrome are simultaneously gorgeous and delightfully retro. They combine to recall a simpler time, when we didn’t need fancy electronics, touchscreens and GPS to saddle up and hit the open road. You know a bike has nailed that vibe when multiple people ask how old your bike is — and are gobsmacked when you tell them it's new.

Related Stories
Essential Motorcycle Gear for Cold Weather Rides
Helmets with Old-School Looks & Modern Safety
Stylish Motorcycle Boots Perfect for Everything

This Continental isn’t all-show-no-go, though. While a 648cc engine may seem small for a brand like Harley-Davidson or Indian, it’s actually Royal Enfield’s larger classically styled bike. Headquartered in Chennai, on the Bay of Bengal in eastern India, the brand is best known for the iconic Bullet — a single-cylinder bike available with 350 or 500 ccs. (Chasing the Bullet, a charming, evocative 22-minute documentary about the brand, is free to watch on YouTube, but I digress.)

Royal Enfield’s engineers put a lot of time and thought into crafting the perfect little-big engine — one with flexible power delivery, packing plenty of pop both out of the gate and at higher speeds. The twin purrs so beautifully, I found myself giddily grinning the moment I first heard it.

royal enfield continental gt
Royal Enfield

I’d be remiss not to mention one other distinguishing feature: brand-new, this bike starts just under $6,000. No matter your predilections, that’s one hell of a value play.

How does it ride?

Despite the old-school styling, the Continental is designed to be ridden aggressively. It’s still a café racer, after all. That became abundantly clear as soon as I swung a leg over the 31-inch-high bump stop seat; the racing-style clip-on handlebars and slightly set back foot pegs immediately put you in a leaned-forward position, and the back of the gas tank is scooped out, letting you tuck your knees in to become even more aerodynamic.

Thankfully, the bike has the goods to live up to the promise of this geometry. Yes, the engine is just over a third the size of the one in the first bike I reviewed for Gear Patrol, the 2019 Indian Chieftain Limited. But at 435 pounds, it’s also just over half the weight.

Translation: the power-to-weight ratio is refreshingly snappy. Within minutes of rolling out of a Brooklyn garage, I was swooning over the way it sprang to life every time I twisted the throttle. Very torque-y, if that can be a word.

royal enfield continental gt
Royal Enfield

The light weight, small size, smooth Brembo ABS disc brakes and tight, responsive steering also make this bike incredibly nimble. Even with those stalk-y, stock-y mirrors, I found it easy to dart and dodge through congestion. That’s enormously satisfying when you’ve got somewhere to be — and/or a passenger you’re kinda-sorta-maybe trying to impress with your riding prowess.

It’s less sexy to talk about, but the bike’s proportions lead to some impressive gas mileage — up to 70 mpg, which means its 3.3-gallon tank can take you far beyond the city lights. That said, you might not want to venture that far afield: without a windshield or gas gauge, the Continental is clearly much more at home on urban streets than sprawling highways.

On another note, a couple of small beefs. First, the suspension (4.5 inches of travel in front, 3.5 inches in back) is decent, but not overly forgiving. It can definitely beat you up a bit on excessively bumpy or potholed roads.

Second, I’m not exactly a big dude, and yet the shifter peg felt weirdly small and flimsy. Like many classically styled bikes, this one only tells you when you’re in neutral, not any of the other gears. I tend to like that quirk, but in this case, I struggled to get a feel for which of the six speeds I was in, due to the way this little peg jumped around whenever I pressed it down or flicked it up. A good shifter should be a mix of solid and flexible; this one leans a bit too far toward the latter.

royal enfield continental gt
Royal Enfield

Anything else stand out?

One thing I will always love about café racers is their nice, long seats. In my experience, it’s super-comfortable for passengers — quite preferable to the goofy, frog-like position a sport bike often puts that person in.

And it’s handy for transporting cargo, too. While testing this bike, I had to transport a couple of large duffel bags to a coat drive across town. Throwing one over my shoulders and Rok-strapping the other to the back half of the seat made this seemingly arduous task into a sweet little joyride. Just another reminder that vintage-looking bikes can be pretty damn practical, too.

What's it cost?

The Black Magic and Ventura Blue gas tank models start at $5,999, while the Dr. Mayhem and Ice Queen editions start slightly higher — $6,249. All models come with a three-year unlimited mile warranty and roadside assistance.

LEARN MORE

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
$200 $250

$50 OFF (20%)

This nearly matches the lowest price we've seen on Apple's premium AirPods. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still makes the AirPods Pro tough to beat.

READ OUR REVIEW OF AIRPODS PRO

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute
Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute
Dyson dyson.com
$480 $550

$70 OFF (13%)

The V10 used to be Dyson's top-tier stick vacuum, but it was eventually replaced by the slightly more powerful (and much more expensive) V11. This makes the V10 a great value, as it's usually $150 less than the V11. Thanks to this sale, it's even a better value than the V11 right now.

READ OUR GUIDE TO DYSON VACUUMS

Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones
Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones
Sony amazon.com
$278 $348

$70 OFF (20%)

Sony's latest and greatest, the WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. This is one of the best prices we've seen on this set of headphones. 

READ OUR SONY HEADPHONES GUIDE

United By Blue Salvaged Hemp Blend Mask
United By Blue Salvaged Hemp Blend Mask
$15 $20

$5 OFF (25%)

These cloth masks are more than meets the eye. United By Blue has made them with deadstock fabrics and included a filter slot that fits the brand's Activated Carbon Filters. Plus, for each pack purchased, one will be donated to a Philadelphia resident who is experiencing homelessness. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST AFFORDABLE MASKS

Sony X800H 43" Class HDR 4K UHD Smart LED TV
Sony X800H 43" Class HDR 4K UHD Smart LED TV
Sony skimresources.com
$448 $598

$150 OFF (33%)

With 4K UHD, you get four times the display power of a 1080p TV. Built in Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity allow access to the Google Play store via the TV's Android TV operating system. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST TV DEALS FOR SUPER BOWL SUNDAY 

Barbour Luxury Heritage Liddesdale Quilted Jacket
Barbour Luxury Heritage Liddesdale Quilted Jacket
$294 $420

$126 OFF (30%)

If you've been watching The Crown or have been following style moodboards lately, you've surely seen Barbour. The classic hunting brand makes some of the finest harsh-weather garments, bred to excel in the rain soaked British islands. A quilted jacket is an essential layering piece, whether topping off a sweater or under a waxed field jacket. 

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE WAXED JACKETS 

Masterbuilt Analog Electric Smoker
Masterbuilt Analog Electric Smoker
Masterbuilt skimresources.com
$97 $150

$53 OFF (35%)

If you're looking to get a smoker but don't have the space for a full-sized grill and don't want to fuss with gas or wood, this electric smoker is an excellent option. With a removable wood chip tray, built-in thermostat and 1,800 watt heating element for even, consistent smoking, it has everything you need to get going. 

READ OUR BEST GRILLS FOR ANY BUDGET

LectroFan Premium White Noise Sound Machine
LectroFan Premium White Noise Sound Machine
Adaptive Sound Technologies amazon.com
$32 $50

$18 OFF (36%)

If sleep has been tough to come by, whether pandemic anxiety-related or otherwise, a noise machine is an excellent way to put your mind and body at ease. Keep one in your bedroom for peaceful nights or in the office for a calming presence throughout the day. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME RELEASES THIS WEEK

Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit
Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit
$100 $160

$60 OFF (38%)

These are loaded with some of Nike's best features, including React outsoles for ultimate efficiency on the road and Flyknit uppers for a lightweight, sock-like feel.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FACE MASKS FOR RUNNING

J.Crew 484 Slim-fit Garment-dyed Five-pocket Pant
J.Crew 484 Slim-fit Garment-dyed Five-pocket Pant
$50 $98

$48 OFF (48%)

J.Crew knows how to make a wardrobe staple better than anyone. These pants go with anything and come in a bunch of sizes and colors.

READ OUR MOST SHOPPED STYLE GUIDES

Herman Miller Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman
Herman Miller Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman
$5,521 $6,495

$974 OFF (15%)

Is anything left to be said about the Eames chair? This is one of the most iconic pieces of furniture to come out of the 20th century and is a must-have for any furniture aficionados (if you can afford it). 

READ ABOUT THE MOST IMPORTANT MID-CENTURY PIECES TO KNOW

Tom's of Maine Prebiotic Moisturizing Natural Liquid Hand Soap
Tom's of Maine Prebiotic Moisturizing Natural Liquid Hand Soap
Tom's of Maine amazon.com
$5 $6

$1 OFF (20%)

If all the pandemic hand-washing is doing leaving you with dry, cracking skin, opt for a moisturizing hand soap like this one from Tom's of Maine. This natural prebiotic formula not only cleans but supports healthy, balanced skin. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SOAPS FOR DAILY USE

Todd Snyder Italian Herringbone CPO Jacket in French Blue
Todd Snyder Italian Herringbone CPO Jacket in French Blue
$101 $398

$297 OFF W/ CODE SALE30 (75%)

The CPO jacket is a classic silhouette that never goes out of style. Todd Snyder upgraded this one with premium a cotton-linen Herringbone that will break in and only get better over time. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST STYLE DEALS RIGHT NOW

HDX 38 Gallon Tough Storage Bin
HDX 38 Gallon Tough Storage Bin
$17 $19

$2 OFF (11%)

Get started on spring cleaning a little early and organize your home with these HDX Storage Bins. They're tough, stackable, and dang cheap.

READ ABOUT ONE OF OUR FAVORITE NEW STORAGE SOLUTIONS

Lululemon Metal Vent Breathe Short Sleeve
Lululemon Metal Vent Breathe Short Sleeve
$39 $78

$39 OFF (50%)

Four-way stretch, seamless construction, and extreme breathability make this our pick for the best premium workout shirt. It is simple, and simply good. 

READ MORE ABOUT OUR FAVORITE WORKOUT SHIRTS

HOKA x OV Clifton
HOKA x OV Clifton
$104 $140

$36 OFF (25%)

This collab between Outdoor Voices and Hoka One One pairs an award-winning running shoe with OV's sharp eye for design to make a shoe that looks as good as it feels. 

READ OUR TAKE ON WHAT RUNNING GEAR IS WORTH THE MONEY

Osprey Archeon 25
Osprey Archeon 25
$124 $190

$66 OFF (35%)

Not only is this one of the most versatile packs around, it eschews some of the "ugly" features on a standard outdoor pack for a look that is actually super stylish. We welcome an outdoor pack that values both style and function. 

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE BAGS OF 2020

Everlane Corduroy Shirt
Everlane Corduroy Shirt
Everlane everlane.com
$34 $68

$34 OFF (50%)

Everlane does basics extremely well — it's kind of Everlane's thing. The brand's 18-wale corduroy fabric shirt is a great option for the winter months and at half off you truly cannot beat it.

READ OUR GUIDE TO CORDUROY SHIRTS

Hydro Flask 32 oz Wide Mouth
Hydro Flask 32 oz Wide Mouth
$34 $45

$11 OFF (24%)

Hydro Flask really needs no introduction at this point, so when you can get a 32-ounce wide mouth with its Temp-Shield insulation at 25 percent off, you do it.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATER BOTTLES AROUND

Yamaha SR-C20A Compact Sound Bar with Built-in Subwoofer and Bluetooth
Yamaha SR-C20A Compact Sound Bar with Built-in Subwoofer and Bluetooth
$150 $180

$30 OFF (17%)

The complete package, this sound bar connects via Bluetooth, has its own subwoofer and passive radiators, is wall-mountable, and can connect via HDMI, optical or AUX connections. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST AUDIO PRODUCTS FROM 2020 

Timex MK1 Aluminum Chronograph 40mm
Timex MK1 Aluminum Chronograph 40mm
Timex timex.com
$48 $119

$71 OFF w/ CODE EXTRA20 (60%)

This chronograph re-issue of Timex's original military-style watch has an aluminum 40mm case that provides strength without the weight. If you're looking for a daily knock around with chronograph features, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better deal.

READ OUR GUIDE TO TIMEX WATCHES

UA Sportsmask
UA Sportsmask
$20 $30

$10 OFF W/ PURCHASE OF 2 MASKS (33%)

If you are working out a lot, you're going to need more than one mask. Under Armour has created one of the best sports-specific masks and right now if you buy two you get a great deal. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MASKS FOR RUNNING

Timex + Todd Snyder Mod Watch in Olive 40mm
Timex + Todd Snyder Mod Watch in Olive 40mm
$62 $138

$76 OFF W/ CODE SALE30 (55%)

Todd Snyder's collaborations with Timex always hit. Paired with a vintage military-inspired band, this bullseye design is straight from the Timex archives. 

READ THE ULTIMATE GUIDE TO MILITARY WATCHES

AeroGarden Harvest
AeroGarden Harvest
$100 $150

$50 OFF W/ CODE FRESH20 (33%)

Whether you want to move some of your most frequently used herbs indoors or don't have space outside for a garden, the AeroGarden Harvest is a perfect solution, with clearance for up to a foot of growth and room for 6 plants that grow five times faster than soil.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME PRODUCTS OF 2020

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Reviews
The North Face's New Shoe Is a Running First
The Audi RS 7 Is Great, If You Don't Want an RS 6
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
These Are the Best Moc-Toe Boots for Your Money
Is the Genesis G80 the Best Deal in Luxury Cars?
Can This Zenith Watch Unseat the Rolex Daytona?
We Drove the Land Rover Defender of Your Dreams
Review: The All-New Rolls-Royce Ghost
5 Ways the Lincoln Aviator Beats Flying
Review: The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E
The New Kia Sorento Is a Big Leap Forward