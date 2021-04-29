What Do You Want to Know About the All-New 2021 Harley-Davidson Pan America Adventure Motorcycle?

Welcome to Asked & Answered, a series in which Gear Patrol editors back up (or burn down) your takes and answer your product questions in the name of Product Journalism.

After over a century in the biz, Harley-Davidson is finally launching an adventure bike: the 2021 Harley-Davidson Pan America (MSRP $17,319-$19,999). Editor Steve Mazzucchi just finished testing the Pan America 1250 Special, and on the next episode of the The Gear Patrol Podcast, he's going to answer all your questions about the new bike.

There's a lot to ask too: the Pan America was announced a couple of years ago, and has been hotly anticipated since. It's a super ambitious launch for Harley since it's the brand's first entry into the adventure touring segment–a bike that's vastly different from the huge, loud cruisers we all think of as "Harleys."

So, what do you want to know? Drop your questions in the comments below. Any and all questions are welcome. Curious about specific aspects of the bike itself and how it rides? Want to nerd out on some design or mechanical bits? Or do you have more philosophical musings about what the Pan America means for Harley-Davidson as a whole? Submit your questions here and tune in next week for the answers.

Here's how it's gonna work:

Drop a question in the comment section of this post (or reach us on Twitter or Instagram) before Monday, May 5. Subscribe to The Gear Patrol Podcast Tune in the week of May 3 to hear Nick Caruso and Steve Mazzucchi answer your questions and marvel at your insight, passion, and curiosity

