Zero Motorcycles Has a Cool New Electric Commuter Bike

Chic looks, a reasonable price tag, and 100 miles of city range.

By Tyler Duffy
zero motorcycles fxe
Zero Motorcycles

Zero Motorcycles unveiled its new affordable electric urban commuter bike for 2022, the FXE. The company collaborated with California-based Huge Design on the bike, which took inspiration from consumer electronics industrial design and emphasizes the rider user interface and ergonomic touchpoints. Zero Motorcycles is calling it the "motorcycle of tomorrow, available today — even if, aesthetically, "tomorrow" looks like a slightly more sophisticated edition of the FXS that was in the lineup yesterday.

Powering the FXE is Zero Motorcycles's Z-Force 75.5 air-cooled brushless motor, which puts out 46 horsepower and 78 lb-ft of torque. If that output doesn't sound bountiful, remember this bike weighs less than 300 pounds. The brand says its 7.2 kWh lithium-ion battery pack can provide up to 100 miles of range in city riding, twice as much as the departing FXS.

zero motorcycles fxe
Zero Motorcycles

The FXE also gets some of the tech upgrades found in Zero Motorcycles's SR/F. The bike uses a five-inch TFT display, a more refined version of LCD optimized for outdoor use. The FXE also has Zero Motorcycles's proprietary Cypher II OS and bluetooth connectivity, which allows the rider to control things like torque, top speed and battery management through the Zero Motorcycles smartphone app.

Zero Motorcycles will start the FXE at $11,795, a bit of a hike over the $9,945 FXS. The company is taking pre-orders on the website right now with a $500 deposit. The FXE will debut on July 16 at Sonoma Raceway and arrive at dealers later this month.

LEARN MORE

