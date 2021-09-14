Today's Top Stories
Triumph Just Made the Speed Triple Even Sportier

For the rider who wants to get more "engaged and committed" on their Triumph.

By Tyler Duffy
triumph speed triple
Triumph

Well hello, good looking. British bike manufacturer Triumph — who you may know as builders of the stunning Steve McQueen edition Scrambler 1200, among many other bikes — has just revealed their new Speed Triple 1200 RR motorcycle for 2022, which the're calling "a modern take on the café racer and the ultimate sport bike for the road." It's based on the Speed Triple 1200 RS with the same lightweight chassis and 1160cc engine that puts out 178 horsepower and 92 lb-ft of torque — but it receives even more sporty enhancements for a more track-oriented feel.

triumph speed tripple 1200 rr
Triumph
triumph speed triple 1200 rr
Triumph

The biggest visual distinction for the RR is the addition of a small fairing compared to the naked RS, which provides some wind protection without going full-on sportbike. Triumph also altered the riding position for a more "engaged and committed" ride. They relocated the handlebars five inches lower and two inches forward and moved the footpads up and back. The bike will come in a pair of two-tone paint jobs:Red Hopper with Storm Grey or Crystal White with Storm Grey.

Triumph gave the Speed Triple 1200 RR Ohlins's Smart EC 2.0 electronically adjustable front and rear suspension — their most advanced system. The new bike keeps the same wheels from the RS, but adds high-performance Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP V3 tires. Buyers wanting even more performance can tack on track-only Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SC 2V3 tires.

The 2022 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR will start at $20,950, a $2,450 premium over the Speed Triple 1200 RS. That will include a two-year unlimited mileage warranty. According to Motorcycle.com, the new bike should arrive at new dealers by January 2022.

