Triumph's New Scrambler 1200 Taps the Power of Steve McQueen

Steve McQueen may not be the greatest actor of all time, but for a distinct period in the 1960s and 70s, he was known as the coolest man alive — cool enough, in fact, to earn the moniker "The King of Cool." He was also a gear enthusiast, affiliating himself with brands like Tag Heuer and Persol. (We like to think he would be a Gear Patrol reader if he were alive today.)

But McQueen nostalgia is perhaps at its most potent in the motoring world, where he's an iconic figure in histories of the Ford Mustang, the Porsche 911 — and Triumph motorcycles.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

McQueen rode a 1962 Triumph TR6 in a famous scene from a Nazi POW camp in the movie The Great Escape. It was backdated aesthetically to look like a bike that could have existed during the Second World War (which was enough to pass muster in '60s filmmaking). Here in 2021, Triumph is commemorating that with a new (and awesome-looking) Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen Edition.

Triumph Triumph

The base bike is the Scrambler 1200 XE, the more robust, off-pavement-ready version. The Steve McQueen Edition, which will be produced in a limited run of 1,000 units, adds Steve McQueen branding on the tank and the handlebar clamp. It also receives a custom Competition Green paint scheme, and packs has a host of premium Scrambler accessories. And, perhaps crucially for some buyers, the bike will come with a certificate of authenticity signed by both Triumph CEO Nick Bloor and Chad McQueen, son of Steve.

Triumph will sell the Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen Edition for $16,400 — a $1,000 premium over the Scrambler 1200XE. The bike will become available June 2021.

Similar to the Ford Mustang Bullitt, the McQueen Edition Triumph requires one to resolve a particular product conundrum. Steve McQueen is undoubtedly cool, and this Steve McQueen affiliated bike is cool and tastefully executed. But does deliberately paying a premium for the Steve McQueen Edition make you cool?

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io