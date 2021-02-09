Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
Filson Just Released Its First Line of Motorcycle Gear
And as you might have guessed, it looks awesome.
If you know Gear Patrol, odds are good you know Filson. The Washington-based outdoor apparel brand is no stranger to us; we've written about their wares and work countless times, from their boots to their jeans to their collaboration with Ford to whip up one badass fire-fighting Bronco.
But today is the first time we can write about Filson's motorcycle gear, because the company just launched it.
The Alcan collection, as Filson calls it, is made for motorcycle riders who ride ADVs and dual sports, pushing past the pavement and into the wilderness for a thrill asphalt-bound riders will never know. It's all made from top-quality materials, designed to resist both climate and impact — and to look good doing it.
Check out the highlights of the Alcan collection below. Or, hit the button just below to see the entire lineup.
Paraffin-wax-saturated cotton canvas construction provides protection against the weather, while ample ballistic nylon helps keep away road rash in the event you drop your bike. Also, damn, it looks good.
To whip up its first motorcycle helmet, Filson teamed up with Bell (because, well, who else would you team up with?). The dual-sport helmet packs all the features found in the usual MX-9 Adventure, but boasts a unique design that blends in well with Filson's aesthetic.
Carrying tools can be a matter of life and death when you're riding the trails; then again, carrying clothes or water can be, too. This bag offers separate areas for tools, water bottles and other gear, so you can bring everything you need.
Looking for a motorcycle jacket with a nice quilted finish that's warm enough for chilly rides but tough enough for whatever the road throws at you? Look no further.
A good pair of gloves can be a gamechanger — not just for riding, but for all sorts of other tasks. These deerskin mitts hide padded knuckles and palms beneath their outer layer, making them both protective and warm.
Are you the type of person who likes to rock a vest? If so, this beauty might be a must-add to the closet. It combines features from Filson's regular work vests with waxed canvas and ballistic nylon for ride-ready protection from wind and weather.
Sometimes, even blue jeans aren't tough enough for the task at hand. These ride-ready pants pick up where denim leaves off, packing a combination of super-abrasion-resistant cotton duck, canvas and ballistic nylon.
It's always handy to have a good place to stash your tools, whether it's at home, in the car or on the bike. This new tool roll is every bit as tough as the rest of Filson's moto gear, just dedicated to keeping your wrenches, screwdrivers and so forth as safe as the jackets and pants keep you.
