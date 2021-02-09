Filson Just Released Its First Line of Motorcycle Gear

If you know Gear Patrol, odds are good you know Filson. The Washington-based outdoor apparel brand is no stranger to us; we've written about their wares and work countless times, from their boots to their jeans to their collaboration with Ford to whip up one badass fire-fighting Bronco.

But today is the first time we can write about Filson's motorcycle gear, because the company just launched it.

The Alcan collection, as Filson calls it, is made for motorcycle riders who ride ADVs and dual sports, pushing past the pavement and into the wilderness for a thrill asphalt-bound riders will never know. It's all made from top-quality materials, designed to resist both climate and impact — and to look good doing it.

Check out the highlights of the Alcan collection below. Or, hit the button just below to see the entire lineup.

