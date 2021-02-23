Triumph Just Gave the Bonneville Lineup a Stunning Update
The British motorcycle legends have updated their modern classic, the Bonneville. Here's what you need to know.
British motorcycle legends Triumph Motorcycles just revealed their 2021 Bonneville lineup — their super-cool range of modern classic bikes inspired by classic Triumph bikes from the 1950s and 1960s. (The new bikes pair perfectly with some of the great Triumph gear that's on sale, for the record).
Here's a rundown of some of the major changes to the Bonneville line you need to know about.
Triumph will offer a limited-run Gold Line edition of the popular Street Twin. It features a unique matte black paint job with hand-painted gold detailing.
The Gold Line edition will arrive in June 2021, with production limited to 1,000 units. It will cost $10,150 — just $750 more than the standard Street Twin.
The Triumph Bonneville T100 gets a 10-horsepower bump to 65 hp, albeit with the same 59 lb-ft of torque as before. It sheds eight pounds versus the previous model, boasts a 500 rpm-higher readline and receives a higher-spec Brembo front brake. There's no longer a T100 Black...but you can order a T100 in black with blacked-out detailing.
The Bonneville T1oo arrives in March 2021, and costs $10,500.
The Bonneville T120 and T120 Black drop 15.5 pounds in weight, thanks to features like lightweight aluminum rims. Cruise control now comes standard; Triumph also says it enhanced the road and rain drive modes.
Triumph will start selling the Bonneville T120 bikes in May 2021. The price starts at $12,050.
Triumph has dropped the Bonneville Bobber Black from the lineup and incorporated its blacked-out look into the Bobber. The Bobber also gets a larger 3.2-gallon fuel tank, higher-spec Brembo brakes and a new 16-inch front wheel.
The new Bonneville Bobber will arrive in March 2021 and start at $13,150.
